Fresh Peach Cake

This is a quick and easy peach cake made with fresh peaches.

By Chantal

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 peach cake
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until creamy. Add eggs, 1 at a time, and beat well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl and sift on top of the butter mixture. Mix to combine. Transfer batter into the prepared springform pan and smooth out.

  • Set peaches inside batter. Mix 2 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl. Sprinkle evenly with cinnamon sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Transfer cake carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. Let cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 54.9mg. Full Nutrition
