Fresh Peach Cake
This is a quick and easy peach cake made with fresh peaches.
A great brunch cake. Delicious combination of not-too-sweet cake and fruit. The baked peaches were really the sweetest part. I used a nine inch springform pan and it yielded eight nice pie-size pieces. I'm looking forward to trying different fruits: plums, apples, pineapples, etc.Read More
Great recipe. It turned out perfectly.
This recipe is just the right amount of sweet.
When I came to the step of adding the flour, baking powder & salt, I Realized there was no measurement or mention of salt! Had to look up in another recipe 😕
I added less than 1/2 tsp.
Made in a 8 x 8 dish lined with wax paper. Used about 3 1/2 peaches.
Delicious!
Fantastic and easy. This will be the third time Ive
A perfect little cake! Not too sweet, yet buttery and peachy. I used brown sugar and cinnamon for topping. Added a beautiful brown topping.
Simple to make and tasted good. I served it at breakfast. I didn't realize until I was already making it, that it called for a springform pan; I don't have one. I used a round cake pan, and that worked great.
This is a great recipe. Somewhat like cobbler when served warm with vanilla ice cream.
