Vegan Pumpkin Bisque

Fast, easy, and delicious. All the flavor of the heavy cream classic but dairy free. A splash of balsamic vinegar and a few toasted almonds crank this soup into high gourmet gear.

By Almond Breeze

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes.

  • Stir in the pumpkin and vegetable broth. Remove from heat. Transfer to a blender and process 1 minute or until smooth. Return mixture to pan. Return pan to heat.

  • Stir in almondmilk, salt, pepper, and cinnamon. Cook, stirring occasionally for 3 minutes, or until soup is heated through. Divide among 4 bowls and top each with 1 teaspoon almonds, 1 teaspoon vinegar, and 1 teaspoon parsley.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use either Almond Breeze Original almondmilk or Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original almondmilk.

Nutritional Analysis per serving: Calories 120, Calories from Fat 45, Total Fat 5g (8% DV), Saturated Fat 0.5g (2% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 740mg (31% DV), Carbohydrates 17g (6% DV), Dietary Fiber 4g (16% DV), Sugars 8g, Protein 3g, Vitamin A 260%, Vitamin C 10%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%.

