Vegan Pumpkin Bisque
Fast, easy, and delicious. All the flavor of the heavy cream classic but dairy free. A splash of balsamic vinegar and a few toasted almonds crank this soup into high gourmet gear.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Feel free to use either Almond Breeze Original almondmilk or Almond Breeze Unsweetened Original almondmilk.
Nutritional Analysis per serving: Calories 120, Calories from Fat 45, Total Fat 5g (8% DV), Saturated Fat 0.5g (2% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 740mg (31% DV), Carbohydrates 17g (6% DV), Dietary Fiber 4g (16% DV), Sugars 8g, Protein 3g, Vitamin A 260%, Vitamin C 10%, Calcium 15%, Iron 6%.