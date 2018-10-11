Chocolate Almond Fudge

It tastes fabulous, but the fudge never set up for me. This may have been my fault as I didn’t use the vegan substitutes for butter and milk. And the step that says, “Take it off the heat and stir till it stops being shiny” never happened. The recipe said 5 minutes. I did it 10 minutes. But as I said, probably my fault. I’ll look for another fudge recipe.
Amazing! Made as gift for vegan friend who hasn’t tasted butter in 20 years - they were thrilled! I was dubious as I wasn’t sure that I had ”lost shine” but it set just fine. This time I followed recipe exactly as written and had a very hard time getting the butter to melt among all the powdered sugar. Next time I’ll melt the butter in the almond milk first, then add sugar
It tastes fabulous, but the fudge never set up for me. This may have been my fault as I didn’t use the vegan substitutes for butter and milk. And the step that says, “Take it off the heat and stir till it stops being shiny” never happened. The recipe said 5 minutes. I did it 10 minutes. But as I said, probably my fault. I’ll look for another fudge recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.