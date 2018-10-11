Chocolate Almond Fudge

Rich chocolate flavor in a creamy fudge enhanced by the crunchy, nutty flavor of almonds. Add this to a holiday dessert table for rave reviews.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 pieces
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a 9-inch baking pan with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.

  • In large saucepan, mix powdered sugar, cocoa, and salt. Add almondmilk and buttery sticks. Cook over medium-low heat until buttery sticks melt and mixture is all moistened, stirring frequently. Cook and stir until mixture is smooth.

  • Remove from heat. Beat with spoon until mixture loses its shine, about 5 minutes. Stir in almond flavor and almonds.

  • Spread in pan. Cool completely, about 2 hours.

Tips

Nutritional Analysis per piece: Calories 160, Calories from Fat 45, Total Fat 5g (8% DV), Saturated Fat 1.5g (8% DV), Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 75mg (3% DV), Carbohydrates 29g (10% DV), Dietary Fiber 1g (4% DV), Sugars 26g, Protein 1g, Vitamin A 0%, Vitamin C 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 2%.

