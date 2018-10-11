Classic Waldorf Red Cake

I have the original Waldorf Astoria cake recipe from the 1960's that the customer originally paid $500 for. I applaude changes to this one. Original had 2 2oz bottles of red food color....a little too much. Original frosting contained canned Crisco...and was way too difficult for a commoner like me to make...so I changed to Cream cheese icing but I will try this one. Thanks for the changes...looks like they are all for the good of the finished cake. Applause, applause, applause!!!
Like another reviewer, I've also made the original with 2 bottles of red food coloring. Since the current version of red dye (#40) is a petrochemical and an allergen, zero bottles is better - if you can't find red dye #3, which is what the Waldorf probably had back in the day, try using red wine (cab or zin) and upping the cocoa a bit instead of the almond milk. Doesn't give a true red, but it's not an off-putting color. Usually love this frosting, but did NOT like the almond milk substitution. Also, I cut each layer in half and frosted in-between all half-layers, left the sides "red". Easier, and very attractive.
This recipes has been around my family for decades. Always a favorite cake and comes out the same every time. Back in the day they didn't have Almond milk, so instead Buttermilk was used. No aftertaste.
