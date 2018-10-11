Classic Waldorf Red Cake

12 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This beautiful tall cake is moist and tender. Sometimes called Red Velvet Cake, this classic cake not only tastes delicious, but adds great flair to a holiday dessert table.

By Almond Breeze

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 9-inch round cakes
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Frosting:

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans. Line bottoms with rounds of waxed paper or parchment; grease paper. Flour pans.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, mix 2 1/4 cups flour, sugar, cocoa, and baking soda with electric mixer on low speed. Add all remaining cake ingredients. Mix on low speed. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes or until creamy.

  • Divide batter evenly between pans. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes. Run knife around edges to loosen. Remove to cooling racks and cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • In small saucepan, whisk 1/3 cup flour into almondmilk until smooth. Cook and whisk over medium-low heat until thick and bubbly. Refrigerate 10 minutes.

  • In large bowl, beat buttery sticks and sugar with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add small spoonfuls of the flour mixture and beat until blended. Scrape sides; add vanilla. Beat on high speed until thick and creamy.

  • Place 1 cake layer on cake plate, rounded side down. Spread frosting over cake. Top with second layer, rounded side up. Frost top and sides of cake. Store covered in refrigerator.

Tips

Nutritional Analysis per serving: Calories 610, Calories from Fat 350, Total Fat 39g (60% DV), Saturated Fat 7g (35% DV), Trans Fat 3.5g, Cholesterol 45mg (15% DV), Sodium 510mg (21% DV), Carbohydrates 63g (21% DV), Dietary Fiber 1g (4% DV), Sugars 43g, Protein 4g, Vitamin A 2%, Vitamin C 0%, Calcium 8%, Iron 8%.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/25/2022