Savory Puff Pastry Quiche with Cabbage
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 299.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.5g 17 %
carbohydrates: 17.9g 6 %
dietary fiber: 1.9g 8 %
sugars: 2.3g
fat: 22g 34 %
saturated fat: 7.7g 38 %
cholesterol: 40.8mg 14 %
vitamin a iu: 276.5IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 20.8mg 35 %
folate: 51.6mcg 13 %
calcium: 171.5mg 17 %
iron: 1.2mg 7 %
magnesium: 19.2mg 7 %
potassium: 136.5mg 4 %
sodium: 157.1mg 6 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 197.7
