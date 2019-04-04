Savory Puff Pastry Quiche with Cabbage

This is a simple winter quiche made with puff pastry, sauteed cabbage, egg, and cheese. We make it often on weeknights.

By Natasha Titanov

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage and cook for about 18 minutes. Stir in butter and season with salt. Continue cooking until cabbage is soft, about 2 minutes more.

  • Roll puff pastry out on a lightly floured surface into a large square. Place into a springform pan, allowing the corners to hang over the sides.

  • Beat egg and water together in a bowl and stir in Swiss cheese.

  • Pour cooked cabbage into the pastry-lined pan and cover with egg mixture. Fold pastry corners over filling and punch together in the middle.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry is golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 22g; cholesterol 40.8mg; sodium 157.1mg. Full Nutrition
