Honeycomb Toffee

I did a test batch of this (since the ingredients are very common and inexpensive), in anticipation of doing baked goodie tins for Christmas, and it turned out well. I ran out of honey while mixing up an earlier recipe, so I was forced to add 2 tbsp extra of corn syrup to substitute, but I have since bought honey and fully intend to use it when I make the next batch for gifts. I used 1 tsp of baking soda, but I am thinking of splitting the difference on the next batch., which will also be coated in chocolate. I also think I got it a second overdone, but that is the exact reason I wanted to make a test batch. Candy is tricky and I wanted to have a little experience before I made things to give away to family. Great recipe and very easy. I don't usually watch the videos, but I absolutely did for this just to make sure I got it right. I love Crunchie bars and was excited to try to make something similar at home with few ingredients.