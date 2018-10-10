Ghirardelli Ombre Brownie Cake

The concept is great but the instructions for the ganaches are seriously lacking. Like others, I found that the white chocolate ganache was a soup and that the dark was too thick. I think the key should be that you could use as much as 3/4 cup of cream but for each, you need to add a bit of cream at a time until you get the right consistency for each. And keep in mind that the larger the chips, the less actual chocolate you have in a "cup" so if this recipe was redone to be based on weight, it'd be much more likely to be successful. I made the white chocolate ganache a second time and used about 3/8 of a cup of cream and it came out much better. Also, I think it will be important to use real white chocolate with cocoa butter and not the "white morsels". And keep in mind that this is a 3 layer brownie loaded with chocolate "frosting" so go with small slices to not cause sweets overload!

