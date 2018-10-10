Ghirardelli Ombre Brownie Cake
Celebrate any occasion with this chocolate cake! Layers of chocolate brownie cake filled with creamy frosting will bring smiles to any gathering.
Very good. I changed the type of frosting to Carolines Chocolate Fudge Frosting and it came out great.Read More
The concept is great but the instructions for the ganaches are seriously lacking. Like others, I found that the white chocolate ganache was a soup and that the dark was too thick. I think the key should be that you could use as much as 3/4 cup of cream but for each, you need to add a bit of cream at a time until you get the right consistency for each. And keep in mind that the larger the chips, the less actual chocolate you have in a "cup" so if this recipe was redone to be based on weight, it'd be much more likely to be successful. I made the white chocolate ganache a second time and used about 3/8 of a cup of cream and it came out much better. Also, I think it will be important to use real white chocolate with cocoa butter and not the "white morsels". And keep in mind that this is a 3 layer brownie loaded with chocolate "frosting" so go with small slices to not cause sweets overload!Read More
Brownies were a little denser than I would’ve liked, but they made it easy to fix imperfections.
This recipe was so rich with flavor! My whole family loved it.. very time consuming, but worth it all in the end. Thank you Ghirardelli for this amazing recipe. Delicious!!!!
