Ghirardelli Ombre Brownie Cake

Celebrate any occasion with this chocolate cake! Layers of chocolate brownie cake filled with creamy frosting will bring smiles to any gathering.

Recipe by Ghirardelli

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 3-layer 8-inch cake
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake Layers:
Ganache:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease and line three 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper.

  • Blend oil, water, and eggs together in a large bowl. Stir in brownie mix until moistened. Divide batter evenly into the 3 prepared pans.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 38 to 40 minutes. Cool cakes completely before removing from pans.

  • For ganache: Place each type of chocolate chips into separate bowls.

  • Heat cream in the microwave at 30 seconds intervals until it just boils. Immediately pour 3/4 cup cream over each type of chocolate chips; stir until chocolate melts. Add 1/4 cup corn syrup to each; stir until shiny.

  • Let cool 2 hours before whipping with an electric mixer until fluffy.

  • Stack cooled brownie cake layers on a plate, spreading a different variety of ganache between each layer. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
591 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 68.8g; fat 35.4g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 250.5mg. Full Nutrition
