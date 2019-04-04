Instant Pot® Hamburger Soup

This is a great soup, and it makes a lot. If you're someone that likes leftovers, this is for you. Make sure you use pearl barley because hulled barley will be chewy, and quick barley will be mushy. There's also not much barley in here, so I'd probably double it next time. I also suggest seasoning the meat with salt and pepper, and again seasoning the soup once it's done, to taste. I found that it needed additional salt to really bring out the flavors.
This recipe calls for far too much liquid for the amount of other ingredients, in my opinion. Once it was done cooking, I added 2 cups of cooked pasta (Barilla Pasta Ready) and a can of red kidney beans. This helped to even out the ratio and the flavors/textures added nicely to the original soup. I will add these again next time and will only use 1 quart of liquid.
I have been making this for years. Make exactly as written, just adding some salt and pepper. I cook on stovetop for approx 4 hrs. Great recipe! (for those who are going to rewrite or make numerous changes, submit your own recipe)
Wow, this is a simple but incredibly effective dish. I just have a small old crockpot so I fried the onions and beef on the stove first. I only had space for 1 can of consommé but together with the tomato soup and huge jar of home canned tomatoes the soup turned out fantastic. Literally, it was so delicious; enjoyed by all :)
Delicious! Made some changes based on was on hand, peeled crushed tomatoes instead of diced, potatoes and kidney beans instead of barley. Added the rinsed kidney beans after the pressure cooking cycle was done. Also added a couple of cloves of garlic to the onion and beef
This soup is fantastic. My husband loves it. He asked me to make it again. The only substitution that I made was to use Italian Seasoning since I didn't have the thyme. I also, add some sour cream and a slice of bread to the bowl of hot soup. It turns out great.
I made it and it was great. Just a reminder though.....theres a big difference in beef consomme and beef broth.Much rich beefier taste with consomme. Also this recipe is for the instant pot using the pressure cooker setting, not a slow cooker. I've made similar recipes of this soup on stovetop. It's a hearty, comfort soup.
I made this recipe without any additions or modifications it came out really good I like a little spice in my food so I think I’ll have a little crush red pepper flake and some other stuff the next time I make it
I love this recipe, but because I needed to make it beef-free, I substituted ground chicken for the beef, chicken and veggie broth for the beef consomme, and cream of chicken soup for the tomato soup. I know, completely different recipe! But this is a great recipe for hamburger soup as well as a chicken soup. One thing I would change for the chicken though, is to add rice rather than barley.
Made exactly as written. Very good. Very easy. Adding a bag of frozen mixed veggies is something I might try next time but it's not necessary. As is written elsewhere this soup is very thick when refrigerated but loosens up a great deal when warmed up. MMMMMM!
I have been making this exact recipe for years in a soup pot and it is the best I have ever tasted. The only thing I do differently is grate the carrots instead of slicing them. Seems to bring out the flavour better.
This was great! My kiddo loved it too. I didn't have tomato soup, so I just added extra canned tomatoes (2 jars worth). I used beef broth instead of consommé because I'm pretty sure I've never had consommé in my house.
So yummy! It will be a regular for me. I did make changes to make it gluten free. I removed the barley and added one cup of soaked quinoa. I also changed the Campbell’s tomato soup (usually not gluten free) for a ready to eat gluten free tomato soup and added one extra cup of beef stock and Less water. I also added half of a red bell pepper finely chopped.
This has been my go to recipe for so many years now, one exception being I too used my big crockpot. It's a wonderful soup, thank you for sharing it. I'm sure there are many out there that have never made it before, whether using the instant pot or crockpot.
So easy & tasty comfort soup! It does make a big pot of soup which we enjoyed for several days & I froze the rest. I used tomato sauce instead of the tomato soup & used a pound of hamburger & 1/2 pound of Italian sausage I will definitely make this soup again! Thank you for great recipe!
A nice, hearty soup that everyone liked with ingredients you're likely to have on hand. I used quick barley and increased by two tablespoons because I love it and to make up for only 1 pound of hamburger I had. The soup was even better the next night. I plan on making this many times in the future, switching up the veggies (spinach, green beans, assorted leftovers).
Ingredients contain some, but not quite enough salt. I lightly salted it at the saute stage. I also added a generous sprinkling of Italian seasoning and red pepper seasoning. It would have been too bland if I had not made adjustments. It turned out quite delicious and I will make it often.
I made changes because of the ingredients I didn't have on hand. I used quartered red potatoes, since I didn't have any pearled barley, and a small can of tomato juice in place of tomato soup. Without the soup and barley, I decided to cut out the 2 cups of water. Added salt and pepper as others suggested and it's very good! I also cooked the hamburger meat in a separate pot, put it in a colander then rinsed the meat with hot water to cut down on the saturated fat content. I think you could add just about any vegetables as well as the ones called for (like zuchinni, spinach, green beans, etc.).
Skip the tomato soup Nd use seasoned diced tomatoes instead. So much better! Add a bit of chili powder too. Can do on stove top in 30-45 min. Brown beef then add veg, I add some elbows if lots broth or cook separately and add. They will soak up all the broth, however.
This soup was really good. I make lots of different type soups and this would work very well for a larger family. I omitted the tomato soup and 1 can of tomatoes. Was delicious without the extra ingredients. Nice for a family of 4-6.
Very good indeed! The only thing I left out was the can of tomato soup. I thought it would be too "tomato-y". Aside from that I followed the recipe just as written. Will make again but I would add more barley. Great for a chilly autumn supper. Thanks for sharing!
