Instant Pot® Hamburger Soup

Easy and delicious soup with a nice thickness. You can make it in the Instant Pot® or on the stovetop. When this cools, it will be very thick, but it thins out when reheated. Freezes very well.

Recipe by Angela Giannetti Snyder

Credit: France C
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Cook and stir beef and onion until browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour in beef consomme, tomatoes, water, and tomato soup. Add carrots, celery, barley, thyme, and bay leaf.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select Soup function; set timer for 30 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you're making it on the stovetop, brown ground beef and onion together, then add the remaining ingredients. Cover and simmer for at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 18.7g; carbohydrates 17.8g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 950.4mg. Full Nutrition
