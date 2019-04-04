Vegan Fajitas with Tempeh

This is an easy weeknight meal. Vegan and so good. Serve over Mexican rice or tortillas.

By Maddison

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add red pepper, onion, garlic, and salt. Cook and stir until fragrant, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, mix tempeh, water, and fajita seasoning together in a shallow bowl.

  • Add seasoned tempeh to the skillet. Cook over medium-low heat, stirring often, until tempeh absorbs flavors, about 15 minutes. Reduce heat to low and keep warm until ready to serve.

Cook's Note:

Use a green or yellow bell pepper if desired.

Editor's Note:

The directions for marinating the tempeh are based on the particular brand mentioned. Follow instructions on the package if using a different brand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 16.3g; sodium 542.4mg. Full Nutrition
