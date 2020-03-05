Easy Baked Apricots
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 136.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.8g 6 %
carbohydrates: 26.2g 8 %
dietary fiber: 2.8g 11 %
sugars: 23g
fat: 3.4g 5 %
saturated fat: 0.3g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 2022.9IU 41 %
niacin equivalents: 1.3mg 10 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 10.5mg 18 %
folate: 11.3mcg 3 %
calcium: 39.8mg 4 %
iron: 0.8mg 4 %
magnesium: 28.2mg 10 %
potassium: 333.6mg 9 %
sodium: 4.9mg
calories from fat: 31
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved