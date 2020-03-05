Easy Baked Apricots

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very easy summer dessert with only 3 ingredients. You can easily make this for more people- count about 2 to 3 apricots and 1 tablespoon chopped almonds and sugar per person. Serve warm or at room temperature with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

By nch

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place almonds on a baking sheet and bake in the preheating oven until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

  • Place apricot wedges in an overlapping pattern in individual gratin dishes or a baking dish. Mix almonds and brown sugar and scatter over apricots.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until apricots are bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 26.2g; fat 3.4g; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022