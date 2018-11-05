Instant Pot Pot Roast

This is my third attempt to do a pot roast in the instant pot, and my last. The pressure cooker isn’t the best place for something that needs to be slow cooked. ... Following the advice of some of the reviewers, I doubled up on all the spices, used fresh rosemary and fresh garlic, I reduced the amount of liquid and included red wine.… Even with reducing the liquid, there was still too much liquid left at the end. Which I had to sauté for an extra 40 min to reduce. I used 3 1/2 pound roast, cooked it on high pressure for 70 min, but the inside was still tough. I peeled off some of the meat that came off easy and then put the rest back in for another 30 minutes, it still wasn’t tender enough after that, so again had to cut parts of it and put it back in for longer, while sautéing the sauce to reduce it. I included the onions, and added extra, but I did not put it in with carrots and potatoes as I’ve made that mistake in the past… They don’t turn out well in the pressure cooker for that long. The flavour was delicious, but the texture, tenderness and richness of the beef wasn’t there. There is no substitution to slow cooking, which is what is needed. And at the end, after all the corrections, it ended up taking just as much time.