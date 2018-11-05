Instant Pot Pot Roast

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
If you use baby carrots, set your pressure cooking time to 10 minutes shorter than the recipe states and leave the carrots out of the pot. Once the pressure cooking time is finished, add the baby carrots to the pot and set the pot to pressure cook for 10 more minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 536mg. Full Nutrition
I was surprised at how good this turned out. I made only a few adjustments. I used Italian seasoning, onion powder and fresh minced garlic (sauteed with the fresh onion). I also added 2 tbsp. of tomato paste. One other thing that I had seen in another recipe was to wrap the potatoes and the carrots in their own foil packets placed on top of the roast. This did keep the vegetables from getting too mushy. Anyway, this recipe will be a keeper.
I'm really surprised this got so many good reviews! I looked at the recipe and just didn't see where there would be much taste to the beef. I was right. I had added an envelope of Lipton Onion Soup mix and I doubled the amount of seasonings and the beef was *still* kind of bland. Also, the carrots and potatoes were WAY too soft and the onions just disintegrated. I would suggest cooking the beef under pressure with one onion, for about 90% of the amount of time, releasing the pressure and then adding in the potatoes, carrots, and another sliced onion for the remaining time. That way the vegetables aren't mush. I think two envelopes of the onion soup mix would lend this dish more flavor.
This was a great pot roast! I am congenitally incapable of following a recipe faithfully. I came fairly close with this one, but I added some Brazilian seasonings (Sabor do Nordeste), more Worcestershire than called for, half a packet of dry onion soup mix, some mushrooms, and a stalk of celery. I also diced some onion into the sauteing oil, just for the heck of it. I was a little worried when I opened it up and saw all the liquid in there. I was afraid that it would be as dry as my crockpot roasts. However, I fished it all out, set the pot to saute again, boiled up the liquid and whisked in some flour to make gravy. Best pot roast I have ever made.
I have tried to cook pot roast many times. Each time it was a disaster. I thought I would try it one more time since I LOVE my Instant Pot. Bingo! This recipe was a winner. I made it exactly how the recipe stated and it was awesome. Will definitely make it again.
This is my third attempt to do a pot roast in the instant pot, and my last. The pressure cooker isn’t the best place for something that needs to be slow cooked. ... Following the advice of some of the reviewers, I doubled up on all the spices, used fresh rosemary and fresh garlic, I reduced the amount of liquid and included red wine.… Even with reducing the liquid, there was still too much liquid left at the end. Which I had to sauté for an extra 40 min to reduce. I used 3 1/2 pound roast, cooked it on high pressure for 70 min, but the inside was still tough. I peeled off some of the meat that came off easy and then put the rest back in for another 30 minutes, it still wasn’t tender enough after that, so again had to cut parts of it and put it back in for longer, while sautéing the sauce to reduce it. I included the onions, and added extra, but I did not put it in with carrots and potatoes as I’ve made that mistake in the past… They don’t turn out well in the pressure cooker for that long. The flavour was delicious, but the texture, tenderness and richness of the beef wasn’t there. There is no substitution to slow cooking, which is what is needed. And at the end, after all the corrections, it ended up taking just as much time.
I had a 2 pound roast that cooked in 20 minutes with a half cup of water in the instant pot. Miscellaneous veggies that I needed to use up - radishes, baby carrots and onions went in the bottom. Totally yummy! This may need to be my preferred method when cooking the beef roast!! Thanks for sharing!
Very bland if following the recipe. Vegetables will also be mush if you follow the cooking instructions. Better cooking with just the onion and beef for 40 mins, release pressure, add a 2nd onion with the carrots and potatoes, then cook the remaining 20 mins.
I did not use the garlic powder but minced 2 cloves of garlic instead and did not use the paprika. I used russet potatoes but would use the red potatoes next time as they are more creamy. I also added fresh green beans and it was excellent. Will definitely make this again . It is a great recipe in the instant pot for a motorhome dinner.
I couldn’t find the recipe I used in the past so we tried this one. It made a watery beef soup rather than a pot roast. We added less than half the broth it called for, and added more vegetables it was still way too much liquid. Also, the cooking time was too long. The potatoes and carrots were mushy. I won’t make this one again.
Rather than add the onions right with the carrots and potatoes I sautéed them first with mushrooms and minced garlic. Then I deglazed the pain with half the Worcestershire before I browned up the roast. I also prefer to use extra virgin olive oil. I used McCormick's All purpose Garlic and Onion + black pepper and sea salt seasoning.
The meat was a bit dry, and I think that 4 cups of broth was too much, as my vent was sputtering, sending splashes of broth all over my IP. Other than that, it was very tasty, next time I will add a splash of red wine or a couple TBLS of tomato sauce or catsup.
I did not make any changes, except to reduce the ingredients to work with a 2 lb. cut of chuck roast. The potatoes wee a tad soft, but held their shape perfectly. It was very tasty and pretty darn easy to make!
Delicious! I didn't have the marjoram, but it still was fantastic. I loved the spice mix for the meat, so good! I also made sure to take the meat out of the pot after browning all the sides, add the broth and scrape up all the bits while still on saute, so as to avoid the dreaded burn notice. I had baby carrots so I had to add them in the last 10 minutes, and that was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
OMGoodness! The spices make this so unique and it was so easy! I used a 1.6 pound flat pot roast. Browned it with no oil and cooked it all for 45 minutes. It was prefect!! It has been added to the top of my comfort food list!!
I loved being able to make a pot roast so quickly!! I used regular red potatoes cut in quarters, baby carrots left whole, and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce and 1 tablespoon A-1 Steak Sauce. Delicious flavor!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2022
I hadn’t made pot roast in the instant pot, so I was looking for cooking time guidelines. The times given here were great for my 3# chuck roast.
I made this with a 5 pound eye of round roast cut in half, no other changes. It had great flavor, but could have been a bit more tender. Could be it was too large of roast. I'd use this recipe again and perhaps go with 85 minutes vs 80.
I added a couple cloves of Minced garlic and an extra tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I loved it and my husband said it's the best pot roast he's ever had. I'll definitely use this recipe again!
I had a 3lb roast and not enough time to cook it traditionally in a slow cooker. I found this recipe. I did sear in a fry pan for more room to flip it then transferred to insta pot. I used a little too much salt and pepper so my veggies were salty, but the meat came out very tender. Next time i will cut slots in the roast and pack seasoning inside, but for leftover stuff I had to cook with it came out pretty good.
This is tasty and easy! The rub brings out the flavor in the meat. Didn't have red potatoes, used russet, cut into large chunks and because I only had a 24oz chuck roast, I reduced the time to 40 minutes, 2 cups of broth and 1T worchestershire sauce. Thank you! Delicious, tender!!!
The meat turned out great. The veggies were overcooked. If I make it again, I’ll add the veggies later or reduce the broth to about 2 cups and cook only the onions with the meat while roasting potatoes and carrots in the oven. I made a gravy with the cooking broth by adding a couple of tbsp of corn starch and cooking it on the sauté setting until it thickened.
