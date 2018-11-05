Instant Pot Pot Roast

Instant Pot pot roast is a tasty family favorite, combining beef chuck, red potatoes, carrots, and herbs cooked together in one easy pressure cooker pot.

By N8TE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select Saute function.

  • Combine salt, marjoram, rosemary, garlic powder, onion powder, black pepper, and paprika in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over roast to coat all sides.

  • Drizzle oil into the preheated pot. Wait 30 seconds, then place roast into the pot; do not move the meat, allowing it to sear for 3 or 4 minutes. Turn the roast and sear again, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat until all sides are browned, about 15 minutes total.

  • Add potatoes, carrots, and onion to the pot. Pour in broth and Worcestershire sauce. Close and lock the lid; set vent to sealing. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 60 minutes for a 3-pound roast or 80 minutes for a 5-pound roast. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 10 minutes. Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Transfer roast, potatoes, carrots, and onions to a platter for serving.

Cook's Note:

If you use baby carrots, set your pressure cooking time to 10 minutes shorter than the recipe states and leave the carrots out of the pot. Once the pressure cooking time is finished, add the baby carrots to the pot and set the pot to pressure cook for 10 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 536mg. Full Nutrition
