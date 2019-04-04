Vegan Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Cashew cream and dairy-free cheese bring the creamy in this vegan version of a party dip favorite.

By Mackenzie Schieck

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak cashews in water for 1 to 2 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) once cashews are almost done soaking. Lightly grease a small baking dish.

  • Drain cashews. Place in a blender; puree with water until creamy. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons more water if needed.

  • Mix the cashew cream with vegan cheese, garlic, basil, garlic salt, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Gently stir in artichoke hearts and spinach. Transfer dip to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring once halfway through, until hot, about 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 10.8g; sodium 430mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
