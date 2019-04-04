Simple Indian Chicken Korma

A great recipe and simple to make; customize it for your own likes or dislikes and enjoy!

By teencherilyn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt margarine in a large saucepan over medium heat until sizzling, about 1 minute. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink inside and juices run clear, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add onion and garlic to the saucepan and cook until soft, about 5 minutes. Combine water and bouillon cube in a bowl and stir to dissolve. Pour into saucepan. Add coconut cream and curry powder and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover saucepan, and cook about 30 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and stir yogurt into the saucepan. Mix well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 29.1g; cholesterol 68.3mg; sodium 939.4mg. Full Nutrition
terrylynne
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
Very simple and tasty. Everyone loved it including the kids. We served it over brown rice. Read More
