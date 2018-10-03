Detroit-Style Pizza
Forget the old Chicago vs. NY debate! America's best pizza could very well be Detroit-style pizza. Even though it's often referred to as 'deep dish,' I don't think that accurately captures the essence of this crispy, crusty, crazy-good slice. It has flavor elements of a slightly charred thin-crust pizza, with the texture of light, airy focaccia. Plus, if you use the properly shaped pan, the edges of your crust get wonderfully crunchy, making for a truly unique experience.
If you can't get the classic Detroit pizza pan, you can also use a 12-inch cast iron skillet, although you may need to not use quite as much dough, but it should be close. You can also use two 8x8-inch metal cake pans, but no matter what you go with, be sure it's at least a few inches deep.
All-purpose flour will work, but bread flour has more gluten and works a little better.
This traditionally uses brick cheese, so if you can find it, substitute 12 ounces brick cheese for the Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese. You can grate the cheese if preferred. Use any other toppings you like; just add them to the dough before covering with cheese. The sauce recipe makes a little more than you'd need.