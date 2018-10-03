Detroit-Style Pizza

I was looking for a Detroit pizza recipe because there is a great pizza place that serves a Detroiter near by that I really liked and wanted to see if I could replicate the experience. I liked the recipe because it had some good tips, especially how to determine if the yeast is good. Sad to say though for taste this recipe was mostly a bust. The main problem was the cheese using jack and cheddar really kind of messed it up. Mozzarella is just so much better. I also make a Chicago style deep dish pizza and my family also preferred the dough with corn bread. My family also likes that my Chicago style deep dish also has a lot of butter (it's almost pizza croissant). For me to salvage the recipe use Mozzarella for the cheese and more oil or even better butter.