Lobster Dip

Rating: 4.63 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 47
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Always a big hit. Make in a day in advance and take out when needed. Will go quickly!

By CHEF-GIRL-L-DEE

4 more images

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together lobster meat, onion, lemon juice, cream cheese, butter and prepared horseradish. Continue mixing until smooth. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 34.7mg; sodium 101.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (62)

Most helpful positive review

SirenOnTheRock
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2004
This is a very simple delicious recipe. I made it for a family bridal shower and came home without any leftover. I added a little more horseradish and onion. The flavor gets stronger the longer you leave it. Read More
Helpful
(72)

Most helpful critical review

J Willy
Rating: 1 stars
01/05/2012
this was gross will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
Nicolle
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2006
This is a phenomenal recipe. I find it hard to get canned Lobster so I revert to frozen whole or just the tail. My guests inhale this one. Be careful not to add extra horseradish as it will overpower the lobster taste. It's a lot easier to add ingredients than take them out. Read More
Helpful
(46)
Impatient Chef
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2005
I used fresh lobster rather than canned. The ingredients are subtle enhancing rather than covering the flavor of the lobster. I may add a little more horseradish next time due to my preference for strong flavors but my husband and I loved it. This recipe is definitely a keeper for special occassions! Read More
Helpful
(34)
Lovestocook25
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2010
Be sure to make this a day ahead so the flavours can intensify. I used 11 oz. of lobster since that's what came in the can of frozen lobster I bought from Costco. I squeezed the water out of each piece with paper towels since it was a bit wet. Next time I'd like to try this with fresh lobster. Also I'd cut the lobster pieces slightly larger (more recognizable) and add them to the cream cheese mixture after it's mixed. Less breakage that way. This dip was a hit and I'll make it again. Read More
Helpful
(19)
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2012
Oh my word was this good. I used fresh lobster meat and left some of it a little chunkier than the rest. I reduced the amount of onion to only about a teaspoon and added just a teeny bit of chopped chives for some contrast. I also cut back a little on the lemon as well - I wanted to minimally enhance the lobster flavor and didn't want to take the chance of masking it in the least. I never would have thought to combine lobster and horseradish (I tend to like mine strictly with drawn butter) but I found it not only creative but very tasty as well. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Paulina Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2006
smooth and incredible flavor. used 2 whole lobster tails steamed. spread really enhances the lobster flavor. Read More
Helpful
(12)
cookin'mama
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2008
I tend to be a purist when it comes to lobster; let's face it it only needs a bit of butter to be perfect. I had some leftover fresh lobster (at 4.99 a pound we bought one too many lobsters) and decided to try this recipe to serve at a meeting. I used only about half the amount of cream cheese and butter that was called for but left everything else pretty much as written. I made this a day ahead and thought that the flavor was better the second day. Very Good! Read More
Helpful
(10)
J Willy
Rating: 1 stars
01/05/2012
this was gross will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Lucky Noodles
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2011
So good it is a keeper! I found a whole cooked lobster on sale for 6. Next time I ll double the lobster just because we can! Read More
Helpful
(8)
