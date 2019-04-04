Turkey with Dumplings Soup

4.5
4 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe for turkey dumpling soup is the perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers. My husband and I love dumplings, and this mild-tasting, homey dish has flavorful dumplings floating on a savory turkey and vegetable stew. It's a comforting, main dish soup that really hits the spot on chilly fall and winter days.

Recipe by jamanleyx

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Dumplings:

Directions

  • Melt butter in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add carrots, celery, and onion and sauté until soft, 5 to 10 minutes. Add 4 cups water, condensed consommé, salt, and pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until vegetables are tender, 10 to 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add turkey and green beans to the Dutch oven; cook for 5 minutes.

  • Combine flour, remaining 2/3 cup water, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl and stir until smooth. Stir flour mixture into the soup, increase heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer soup until thickened, about 5 minutes.

  • While the soup is simmering, make the dumplings: Mix flour, parsley, baking powder, salt, and poultry seasoning together in a large bowl. Whisk milk and egg together in a separate bowl. Stir wet ingredients into the dry ingredient, mixing just until moistened.

  • Drop tablespoons of dumpling batter into the simmering soup. Cover and simmer until a toothpick inserted into several dumplings comes out clean, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

You can use 2 cups leftover turkey stock or broth instead of condensed beef consommé, and frozen peas instead of green beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 12.7g; cholesterol 76.4mg; sodium 1161.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022