Turkey with Dumplings Soup

This recipe for turkey dumpling soup is the perfect way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers. My husband and I love dumplings, and this mild-tasting, homey dish has flavorful dumplings floating on a savory turkey and vegetable stew. It's a comforting, main dish soup that really hits the spot on chilly fall and winter days.
Very easy recipe to follow. I made some subtle changes only based on my personal preferences. I didn't add the carrots, green beans or peas because my wife doesn't like them, however, I'll probably add them to my bowl. SHHH, LOL. Also, I substituted the parsley for a bit of Italian seasoning in the dumplings. When I make it again I'm going to experiment with just rosemary in the dumplings. It's a wonderfully fragrant and delicious recipe either way.
