Hoisin Ginger Sesame Pork Chops

5 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These spicy-sweet hoisin-glazed pork chops are delicious.

By Occasional Cooker

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix honey, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ginger, chili-garlic sauce, garlic, and sesame oil in a small bowl. Place pork chops in a resealable plastic bag. Pour 1/2 of the marinade over pork chops; seal bag. Marinate in the refrigerator 8 hours to overnight. Place remaining marinade in an airtight container and refrigerate.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly spray the grate. Remove pork chops from the bag and shake off excess marinade; discard marinade from the bag. Grill pork chops, basting with refrigerated marinade, until browned and no longer pink inside, 8 to 10 minutes per side.

  • Pour remaining marinade into a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Spoon sauce over pork chops.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
441 calories; protein 43.2g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 107.3mg; sodium 1456mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022