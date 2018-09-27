Hoisin Ginger Sesame Pork Chops
These spicy-sweet hoisin-glazed pork chops are delicious.
I loved the recipe. I added 2 steaks of green onions and 1/2 cup of red wine.
I loved the recipe. I added 2 steaks of green onions and 1/2 cup of red wine.
These turned out great as written. Simple and flavorful just like a pork chop should be.
This is a delicious marinade. I made it exactly as written, but used as a stir fry sauce for pork and Asian noodles. It was fantastic.
Great flavors and the recipe responded well to some changes with things I had on hand. I decided to use up a little molasses instead of opening a new honey jar - excellent! Also added some chopped green onions and a handful of chile pepper flakes (we like it spicy!). A keeper - will make it frequently. P.S. Only had boneless pork loin, so I cubed it. Terrific.
Very good!! Love the recipe!! They cooked lovely!! The taste was great!!
