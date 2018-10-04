Hot Swiss and Spinach Dip with Yogurt
This dip is always a hit at parties, and I never have any left over! You can make it ahead and refrigerate it overnight. Serve with tortillas, crackers, French bread, or pita chips.
I'm updating my review because I have since made this recipe a dozen times or more and everyone LOVES it! It's a crowd pleaser that doesn't last long around this house. The only thing I've changed about this recipe is adding about 6oz. of seasoned artichoke hearts from a jar (did the canned once and did not enjoy the flavor). I drain them and cut them small. The bacon sounds like it would be a great addition but most of the people in this family are vegetarian. As for the first two reviews: 1. You should not review or prepare for that matter a recipe with ingredients you hate and 2. Fish???? I have no idea what you are talking about. Lastly, This recipe is super easy to double and put one in the freezer for your next evening of entertaining.Read More
Sorry but I thought this was bad. I love all the ingredients but the dip tastes like there was fish in it or somethingRead More
I think the problem with this dip is: (1) Miracle Whip, this is a "sweet" spread hellman's mayo is better. (2) no matter how hard I have tried (and tried again)I do not like canned chopped green chiles I cannot describe how much I do not like. It gives any food I put it in a "strange" after taste. I was hoping this dip would be different. Alas, I was wrong.
This is a difficult one for me to rate due to the distinct flavors of the yogurt and the Miracle Whip. Those two ingredients, particularly the salad dressing would certainly alter the taste of the dip. Personally, I only use Hellmans Real Mayo and did not have any plain yogurt in the house, for which I subbed with sour cream. I loved the idea of the other ingredients listed and even added some crisp chopped bacon to the mix. Because this was for a party, I filled mini phyllo cups with the dip and baked. With these minor adjustments, the appetizers were a huge success. Thanks Anne!
Yummy! i made it without the chilis because i didnt have them. Very rich and creamy, we could not stop eating it!
This recipe is awesome!! I've made it numerous times, and it goes over very well. I use tortilla chips for dipping. I have also mixed all the ingredients in a crock-pot and warmed it on low for an hour or 2. I usually skip the tomatos when I've used the crock-pot. My suggestion to the person that thought it tasted like "fish" is to maybe check dates on all ingredients.
