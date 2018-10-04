Hot Swiss and Spinach Dip with Yogurt

I'm updating my review because I have since made this recipe a dozen times or more and everyone LOVES it! It's a crowd pleaser that doesn't last long around this house. The only thing I've changed about this recipe is adding about 6oz. of seasoned artichoke hearts from a jar (did the canned once and did not enjoy the flavor). I drain them and cut them small. The bacon sounds like it would be a great addition but most of the people in this family are vegetarian. As for the first two reviews: 1. You should not review or prepare for that matter a recipe with ingredients you hate and 2. Fish???? I have no idea what you are talking about. Lastly, This recipe is super easy to double and put one in the freezer for your next evening of entertaining.

