Hot Swiss and Spinach Dip with Yogurt

This dip is always a hit at parties, and I never have any left over! You can make it ahead and refrigerate it overnight. Serve with tortillas, crackers, French bread, or pita chips.

By Anne

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together creamy salad dressing, plain yogurt, chopped spinach, green chile peppers, Swiss cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt and ground black pepper.

  • Transfer the mixture to a 9 inch pie pan. Bake in the preheated oven 25 to 30 minutes, until bubbly and lightly browned. Sprinkle with tomato before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 4.7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 379.2mg. Full Nutrition
