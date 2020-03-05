Cream Puff "Crack Buns" (Choux au Craquelin)

1 of 28

Rating: 4 stars Not too difficult but more labor intensive than I would like. FYI I poked a hole in the bottom to fill with pastry cream. Then it was easy to cover the hole with the chocolate bottom. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic recipe, particularly when combined with the vanilla pastry cream as suggested. Outside really is crisp and caramel-sweet, contrasting nicely with the soft eggy dough and vanilla cream inside, not to mention the pleasant bite of chocolate at the bottom. As suggested by another reviewer, I cut a hole in the bottom to fill the buns, which was immediately hidden after being covered with chocolate. Given that the craquelin crust and vanilla pastry cream need time to freeze/refrigerate, I suggest making those things the night before you're going to make the buns. Also, don't forget you're going to need pastry bags to pipe out the buns as well as to fill them, though a ziplock bag with a corner cut off can do in a pinch. This recipe's a keeper! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first time really baking something I’d never tried before.....and they turned out amazing! I was really so proud of myself I made them again the next day. My boyfriend isn’t a big fan of sweets and he couldn’t keep his hands off them. These will be my new go to for any party I attend for sure. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is a bit time consuming but well worth it. I've made this a few times. I started adding different flavorings to the topping, chocolate powder, strawberry powder, even cinnamon. I posted a pic of my first attempt. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars these are great! I made a double recipe and must have made them a lot smaller than suggested as I got about 30 "buns". I used the recipe for the pastry cream also, which yielded a lovely, smooth textured pastry cream though I would reduce the salt if I make it again. Although there are many steps and it is mildly time consuming, these buns are so worth the time it takes to make them. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars The video made this recipe a breeze! Finished my pastries off with some annin flavored cream and they were just lovely. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made these for a rotary event and everyone loved them! Thank you Chef John Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious and fun to make! Helpful (1)