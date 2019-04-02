Hot Mexican Dip

1 of 19

Rating: 5 stars This was a huge hit at a party we threw last week. we added 2 links of chorizo sausage (pre-cooked in a skillet without the skins). we also added a quarter cup of milk to make it more creamy. folks spent half the party rotating around the crockpot. awesome. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for my Superbowl party and people kept walking in front of the TV to get more! Be aware that this recipe makes a lot. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I am going to add a block of cream cheese and some sour cream to this - thanks! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This was a very good dip and it makes a lot. It was too much for my dip crock pot. Next time I think I'll add more salsa. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it - all the boys that came over couldn't keep their hands away from it. Would like to add some kind of meat to it next time just to make it a little heartier but it doesn't need anything extra. I wasn't sure what type of salsa to use but I ended up getting a can of salsa from the mexi aisle don't remember the brand but it seems like an authentic brand - not el paso or ortega. You could prob use rotel instead as well. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! I have had all these ingredients together before but it was never warm and that made such a difference. Thanks. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is great! My sister in law makes a similar dip that is very labor intensive but this one is extremely easy and just as good!! Really easy to adjust the heat level on this too. An all around great party recipe. Thank you for sharing! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I made this dip for a pot luck and was so thrilled at how good it turned out. Everyone loved it. And as someone else posted it does make more than you think. Will definatly make this again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I thought this was pretty good it tasted a little processed to me but I think with all that Velveeta that's bound to happen. I didn't use all of the 2lbs for that very reason. I took it to a game night at some friends' house and they all raved about it calling it "wicked good" Helpful (4)