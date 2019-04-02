Hot Mexican Dip

This dip is easy to make and everyone loves it. Adjust the heat level of the ingredients to taste, and serve with tortilla chips.

By STEPHPAUL

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a slow cooker set for low heat, place chili without beans, salsa, taco sauce, green chile peppers, crushed red pepper and processed cheese. Stirring occasionally, heat until processed cheese is melted and all ingredients are well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 24.7mg; sodium 497.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (19)

Most helpful positive review

Jojo
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2006
This was a huge hit at a party we threw last week. we added 2 links of chorizo sausage (pre-cooked in a skillet without the skins). we also added a quarter cup of milk to make it more creamy. folks spent half the party rotating around the crockpot. awesome. Read More
Most helpful critical review

taag4
Rating: 3 stars
01/08/2010
It was good but by the reviews I expected it to be better. The recipe doesn't sound like it makes very much but it does. I doubled it and I had lots left over. It just seemed to be missing somthing. I think I would have liked it better if I would have browned up ground beef and added it to it. But I don't think I will make it for awhile because the smell of it is really bothering me. Just needed somethng else. Read More
Reviews:
Jojo
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2006
This was a huge hit at a party we threw last week. we added 2 links of chorizo sausage (pre-cooked in a skillet without the skins). we also added a quarter cup of milk to make it more creamy. folks spent half the party rotating around the crockpot. awesome. Read More
WISEREADER
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2006
I made this for my Superbowl party and people kept walking in front of the TV to get more! Be aware that this recipe makes a lot. Read More
MUSIC_MINX
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2006
I am going to add a block of cream cheese and some sour cream to this - thanks! Read More
Mazomom
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2010
This was a very good dip and it makes a lot. It was too much for my dip crock pot. Next time I think I'll add more salsa. Read More
Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
07/09/2010
Loved it - all the boys that came over couldn't keep their hands away from it. Would like to add some kind of meat to it next time just to make it a little heartier but it doesn't need anything extra. I wasn't sure what type of salsa to use but I ended up getting a can of salsa from the mexi aisle don't remember the brand but it seems like an authentic brand - not el paso or ortega. You could prob use rotel instead as well. Read More
Rhonda Brock Fuller
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2006
This was delicious! I have had all these ingredients together before but it was never warm and that made such a difference. Thanks. Read More
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2008
This is great! My sister in law makes a similar dip that is very labor intensive but this one is extremely easy and just as good!! Really easy to adjust the heat level on this too. An all around great party recipe. Thank you for sharing! Read More
OkieLora
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2008
I made this dip for a pot luck and was so thrilled at how good it turned out. Everyone loved it. And as someone else posted it does make more than you think. Will definatly make this again. Read More
aimsyfrench
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2010
I thought this was pretty good it tasted a little processed to me but I think with all that Velveeta that's bound to happen. I didn't use all of the 2lbs for that very reason. I took it to a game night at some friends' house and they all raved about it calling it "wicked good" Read More
taag4
Rating: 3 stars
01/08/2010
It was good but by the reviews I expected it to be better. The recipe doesn't sound like it makes very much but it does. I doubled it and I had lots left over. It just seemed to be missing somthing. I think I would have liked it better if I would have browned up ground beef and added it to it. But I don't think I will make it for awhile because the smell of it is really bothering me. Just needed somethng else. Read More
