Italian Baked Meatballs

Rating: 4.69 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 53
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe makes the most tender and tasty meatballs. I also freeze these meatballs and take out how many servings I need for each meal. If cooking in sauce, add baked meatballs 20 minutes before serving time.

By Dawn Fronius

2 more images

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
30 1-ounce meatballs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix bread crumbs, Romano cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder together. Combine with water and eggs. Add ground beef and mix well. Roll mixture into balls and place on a nonstick baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 24.4g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 135.2mg; sodium 611.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

John Gallo
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2018
looked at this and some things missing .... use a onion and 5 cloves of garlic blend them up to a paste. Add a pound of ground pork and use parmesan reggiano If the onion will not blend add some stock till in does.. you can put the spices onion and garlic a little fry in olive oil brfore blendin if you feel like cleaning another pan no water in meatballs the onion and garlic add the moisture Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Darren Krauza
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2020
AMAZING! * Substituted 1 Tbs Oregano for Parsley * Substituted 1 cup fresh mozzarella pearls & got that melted goodness inside Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jackie McElheny
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2020
Turned out very good. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Janice Ellen Wright
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2020
My teenager and I loved these meatballs! I used dried parsley in place of fresh and added some pork as other reviewers have suggested. The Italian bread crumbs and spices add a nice flavor, plus I splurged on fresh Romano, yum. Bonus for us is no "icky bits"--i.e., little pieces of onion or pepper that my son's persnickety palate rejects. We didn't even add sauce or manage to get them onto rolls for sandwiches, just ate them straight from the oven. 10/10 will make again! Read More
Helpful
(2)
rebecca bosch
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2020
Great flavor ...these are excellent and so easy to make. This recipe will be my go to for meatballs. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Amber Akers
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2019
Turned out pretty well. Easy recipe with great flavor Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tee Tee
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2020
I Didn’t use eggs or water.... I added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and they were really good. I’ve made meatballs way “fancier”and my family loves these they can eat them without any sauce. Read More
Deborah Terrill
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2021
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have pre-seasoned bread crumbs so used what I had in my pantry to season them, and it worked just fine. A nice flexible recipe as far as seasonings go. I love that they bake in the oven for 30 minutes - time to prepare everything else while they cook. I think these could easily be adapted to be Swedish meatballs, with a change to the seasonings. Read More
ljonesma
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2021
I love the nice crispy brown bottom of these and won't fry meatballs, again. Everyone loved them! I did substitute just a little, but still believe the basic recipe is great. I used a little dried Italian seasoning in place of the fresh parsley because I didn't have any, and I substituted milk for the water. I used a technique learned elsewhere to add the milk to the breadcrumbs first and let them soak a minute then add the rest of the ingredients. Read More
