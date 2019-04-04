Italian Baked Meatballs

looked at this and some things missing .... use a onion and 5 cloves of garlic blend them up to a paste. Add a pound of ground pork and use parmesan reggiano If the onion will not blend add some stock till in does.. you can put the spices onion and garlic a little fry in olive oil brfore blendin if you feel like cleaning another pan no water in meatballs the onion and garlic add the moisture
AMAZING! * Substituted 1 Tbs Oregano for Parsley * Substituted 1 cup fresh mozzarella pearls & got that melted goodness inside
My teenager and I loved these meatballs! I used dried parsley in place of fresh and added some pork as other reviewers have suggested. The Italian bread crumbs and spices add a nice flavor, plus I splurged on fresh Romano, yum. Bonus for us is no "icky bits"--i.e., little pieces of onion or pepper that my son's persnickety palate rejects. We didn't even add sauce or manage to get them onto rolls for sandwiches, just ate them straight from the oven. 10/10 will make again!
Great flavor ...these are excellent and so easy to make. This recipe will be my go to for meatballs. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!!!
Turned out pretty well. Easy recipe with great flavor
I Didn’t use eggs or water.... I added a splash of Worcestershire sauce and they were really good. I’ve made meatballs way “fancier”and my family loves these they can eat them without any sauce.
Absolutely delicious. I didn't have pre-seasoned bread crumbs so used what I had in my pantry to season them, and it worked just fine. A nice flexible recipe as far as seasonings go. I love that they bake in the oven for 30 minutes - time to prepare everything else while they cook. I think these could easily be adapted to be Swedish meatballs, with a change to the seasonings.
I love the nice crispy brown bottom of these and won't fry meatballs, again. Everyone loved them! I did substitute just a little, but still believe the basic recipe is great. I used a little dried Italian seasoning in place of the fresh parsley because I didn't have any, and I substituted milk for the water. I used a technique learned elsewhere to add the milk to the breadcrumbs first and let them soak a minute then add the rest of the ingredients.