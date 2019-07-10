Hot Crab and Jalapeno Dip

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars We thought this was fantastic. I made it as an appetizer and we nearly skipped the main course. I even used fake crab-meat. I also went a little heavy on the hot peppers which tunred out great. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars The jalapeno is a welcome twist to the standard crab/artichoke dip. Everyone at the party agreed. I tried it with and without the jalapenos and both were great so if you're not into spicy leave them out and it's still very good. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this a few times always to rave reviews. I'm not crazy about mayo in hot dips so I substitute 8 ounces of softened cream cheese (regular or reduced fat). It makes it more substantial. I also use 1-2 fresh chopped jalapenos as we like very spicy foods. Great dip though and very easy to make. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was good but I altered it a bit. Instead of parmesean & fresh pepper I used shredded monteray jack & cheddar and roasted red peppers. I also omitted the almonds. It is a bit oily when it comes out of the oven but you just need to dab up the puddles of oil with a napkin. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I followed most of the recipe. I used roasted red pepper from the jar-not marinated with oil. Chopped it up and mixed all the ingredients in except that I substituted celery salt for Old Bay and used 2 tbs. jalapeno - I like it hot. Not too oily but has anyone thought of using panko bread crumbs on top? Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Absolutely needs the jalapenos doubled. I used 1/4 cup walnuts and mixed them right in instead of sprinkling on top. I also used the roasted red pepper instead of oil and a fresh one as another reviewer suggested. Good suggestion! I baked this in 3 Corning Wear big ramekins and it was wonderful. They were not oily on top at all as some others had problems with. Could it be that the oil went around all the dishes instead of just one? This is a good sized recipe because I kept one dish for my husband and myself and took the others to a cocktail party with some plain crackers so the crackers would not fight the flavors of the dip. Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars I don't know if I made it incorrectly but it was very oily and did not taste good. I will not make it again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the Jalapenos and doubled the crab meat. It was to die for. For those of you that said it was oily you cooked it too long. Mayo will seperate back to oil and egg if it gets to hot. this can be served warm or even room temp Helpful (4)