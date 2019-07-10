Hot Crab and Jalapeno Dip

Rating: 4.25 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Jalapeno pepper spices up this hot crab dip! Almonds add a little crunch to the creaminess. Artichokes and Parmesan cheese round out the flavor nicely.

By Anne

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the red bell pepper. Cook 5 minutes, or until tender.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together red bell pepper, artichoke hearts, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, jalapeno peppers, celery salt, crabmeat and lemon juice.

  • Transfer the mixture to an 8x8 inch baking dish. Sprinkle with almonds. Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 194mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

ROYSLAGLE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
We thought this was fantastic. I made it as an appetizer and we nearly skipped the main course. I even used fake crab-meat. I also went a little heavy on the hot peppers which tunred out great. Read More
Helpful
(21)
DAWNCHURA
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
The jalapeno is a welcome twist to the standard crab/artichoke dip. Everyone at the party agreed. I tried it with and without the jalapenos and both were great so if you're not into spicy leave them out and it's still very good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
foodiegirl
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2009
I have made this a few times always to rave reviews. I'm not crazy about mayo in hot dips so I substitute 8 ounces of softened cream cheese (regular or reduced fat). It makes it more substantial. I also use 1-2 fresh chopped jalapenos as we like very spicy foods. Great dip though and very easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(8)
AJinPA
Rating: 4 stars
06/18/2007
This recipe was good but I altered it a bit. Instead of parmesean & fresh pepper I used shredded monteray jack & cheddar and roasted red peppers. I also omitted the almonds. It is a bit oily when it comes out of the oven but you just need to dab up the puddles of oil with a napkin. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sandie
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2009
Yum! I followed most of the recipe. I used roasted red pepper from the jar-not marinated with oil. Chopped it up and mixed all the ingredients in except that I substituted celery salt for Old Bay and used 2 tbs. jalapeno - I like it hot. Not too oily but has anyone thought of using panko bread crumbs on top? Read More
Helpful
(7)
DECAR48
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2007
Absolutely needs the jalapenos doubled. I used 1/4 cup walnuts and mixed them right in instead of sprinkling on top. I also used the roasted red pepper instead of oil and a fresh one as another reviewer suggested. Good suggestion! I baked this in 3 Corning Wear big ramekins and it was wonderful. They were not oily on top at all as some others had problems with. Could it be that the oil went around all the dishes instead of just one? This is a good sized recipe because I kept one dish for my husband and myself and took the others to a cocktail party with some plain crackers so the crackers would not fight the flavors of the dip. Read More
Helpful
(6)
BIERWOMAN
Rating: 1 stars
01/17/2005
I don't know if I made it incorrectly but it was very oily and did not taste good. I will not make it again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
janet fisher
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2011
I doubled the Jalapenos and doubled the crab meat. It was to die for. For those of you that said it was oily you cooked it too long. Mayo will seperate back to oil and egg if it gets to hot. this can be served warm or even room temp Read More
Helpful
(4)
23DAISYS
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2009
I only gave four stars since I changed it up but it was delicious! I wanted more of a fondue type dip though instead of so thick so I added fontina cheese and just a bit of cream cheese and milk to help make smooth. I served in the fondue pot with chunks of toasty French bread. Read More
Helpful
(4)
