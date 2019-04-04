Keto Cauliflower Spanish Rice

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Spanish cauliflower rice with all the flavor but very few carbs.

By Chef Hunter

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put cauliflower rice in a microwaveable bowl. Add about 2 tablespoons water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until tender, about 5 minutes. Let cool until safe to handle.

  • Lay a thin dish towel on a flat surface. Add 1/2 of the cauliflower. Hold the 4 corners of the towel together to wrap up the cauliflower completely. Twist the towel and squeeze hard to drain off as much water as possible. Remove cauliflower and repeat with the other half.

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat until smoking. Add cauliflower, onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, and white pepper. Saute, stirring constantly, until cauliflower is browned and liquid is evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add salsa. Cook and stir until salsa is mostly reduced, 8 to 10 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 9.3g; sodium 158.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Lori Arney
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
Turned out great! My BF loved it! Read More
Glen Grenier
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2020
Nice means of turning bland riced cauliflower into something edible!! I did not have chili power so substituted smoked paprika and cayenne mix instead. Good recipe! Read More
fruitdog
Rating: 4 stars
12/16/2021
I would use fresh cauliflower, riced. Don't add water if you are going to squeeze out the moisture after you microwave it. At least double the seasonings! Add more heat like jalapeno or cayenne. This was good for a Spanish Rice alternative, but lacks a kick. Read More
Beth Shepherd
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2020
Yummy and super easy!! Best tasting and easiest cauliflower Spanish rice recipe I have made! Read More
judy
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2020
Made my own fresh cauliflower rice. Sauteed some chopped onion and chopped green pepper for a few minutes then added about 1 1/2 to 2 cups of cauliflower rice and sauteed a few more minutes. I then added about 1/2 cup of thick and chunky salsa with some garlic powder, chili powder and cumin, all to taste. Didn't bother with microwaving and wringing water. One family member is on a keto diet and she was very happy with it. Read More
David Payne
Rating: 4 stars
09/18/2020
Was really good!! Easy to make Read More
Lori Arney
Rating: 5 stars
06/08/2020
Turned out great! My BF loved it! Read More
JsMommie77
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2021
This recipe was delicious, and very easy to make! I almost gave up on cauliflower rice until I tried this recipe! This was flavorful, and not boring like plain cauliflower rice I had gotten used to eating! I didn’t have cumin so I substituted taco seasoning, and I substituted black pepper for the white pepper in the recipe. I will purchase those seasonings next time I go grocery shopping, and make it again! Read More
