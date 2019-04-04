Keto Cauliflower Spanish Rice

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Nice means of turning bland riced cauliflower into something edible!! I did not have chili power so substituted smoked paprika and cayenne mix instead. Good recipe!

Rating: 4 stars I would use fresh cauliflower, riced. Don't add water if you are going to squeeze out the moisture after you microwave it. At least double the seasonings! Add more heat like jalapeno or cayenne. This was good for a Spanish Rice alternative, but lacks a kick.

Rating: 5 stars Yummy and super easy!! Best tasting and easiest cauliflower Spanish rice recipe I have made!

Rating: 5 stars Made my own fresh cauliflower rice. Sauteed some chopped onion and chopped green pepper for a few minutes then added about 1 1/2 to 2 cups of cauliflower rice and sauteed a few more minutes. I then added about 1/2 cup of thick and chunky salsa with some garlic powder, chili powder and cumin, all to taste. Didn't bother with microwaving and wringing water. One family member is on a keto diet and she was very happy with it.

Rating: 4 stars Was really good!! Easy to make

Rating: 5 stars Turned out great! My BF loved it!