Hot Corn Dip

1 of 305

Rating: 4 stars This is always a huge hit at our cookouts. I do make the following revisions: add 2tbsp sour cream, 1/2 tsp cumin, omit the cilantro, add parsley, and add shredded cheddar half way through baking. Helpful (141)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect dip. I always double the recipe and add 1/2 tsp of cumin to it. No need to add cheese for color, the dip is wonderful by itself. Oh, and to keep the dip hot, I just throw everything into a crock pot and set it on high for 1 hour and it's ready. I don't even bother baking it in the oven. My co-workers go crazy over it every time! Helpful (100)

Rating: 4 stars Super easy and fast. I added a little cayenne pepper for an extra zing. Some cheddar on top for a little extra color. Made this for a party they were scraping the bowel. I recieved three calls the next day asking for the recipe! Helpful (49)

Rating: 5 stars Changed a few things: 1. Added 1 fresh jalepeno, chopped 2. Added 1/2 c. or so of shredded cheddar 3. Cooked it longer than stated in recipe 4. Ate w/ Fritos scoops and tortilla chips I loved this. I baked it in an 8x8 dish after mixing all ing. in a bowl. I baked it probably 45 mins or more; the middle wasn't bubbling. My husband and I sat down to eat it and before we knew it the entire thing was gone! Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars I had friends coming over and needed to feed them quickly and easily. This dip was wonderful and they ate it faster that it took to make it! Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars This is addictive! I cut the diced tomatoes in 1/2 and added southwestern style salsa for more kick. Very good. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is so easy to make and tastes great. My husband keeps requesting it! I've started adding crushed red peppers to kick it up a bit makes it even better! Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Delish! make sure to drain corns, tomatoes WELL! I added about a tsp of cumin and adobo seasoning and 2 tsp. chili powder. Next time I'm adding some green onion and melting some jalapeno jack cheese on top. Easy and quick!!! :) Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Wow I just loved this recipe! I did cut everything in half as it was just my husband and me so I only used one can of yellow corn. I thought it tasted great that way so I imagine with the white corn it's even better. I didn't soften the cream cheese but did dice it and stirred halfway throught the cooking time. I have to say the dip got better with every bite. I will definitely make it again thanks for posting! Helpful (12)