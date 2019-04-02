Hot Corn Dip

This mixture of corn, diced tomatoes, cream cheese and spices is a great hot and easy appetizer. I crave it all the time!!!!! Serve it with tortilla chips.

By Corinne Doubiago

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium baking dish, mix white corn, yellow corn, diced tomatoes with green chile peppers, cream cheese, chili powder, garlic powder and cilantro.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 30 minutes, or until hot bubbly

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
29 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 77.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (305)

Most helpful positive review

lcloy80
Rating: 4 stars
01/09/2007
This is always a huge hit at our cookouts. I do make the following revisions: add 2tbsp sour cream, 1/2 tsp cumin, omit the cilantro, add parsley, and add shredded cheddar half way through baking. Read More
Helpful
(141)

Most helpful critical review

Vicki De Boer
Rating: 3 stars
12/30/2011
I must have missed something!!! Well I didn't think to drain the Rotel so it is no wonder that the end product was runny. Cream cheese didn't do what I had hoped and if I was ever to make this again I would definitely put in some shredded cheese - cheddar mozzarella etc. I am repurposing the entire mess as there is too much good stuff in there to not do that. I am SO glad I did not prepare this as I had planned as MY contribution to a holiday gathering! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
BTRACY02
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2008
Perfect dip. I always double the recipe and add 1/2 tsp of cumin to it. No need to add cheese for color, the dip is wonderful by itself. Oh, and to keep the dip hot, I just throw everything into a crock pot and set it on high for 1 hour and it's ready. I don't even bother baking it in the oven. My co-workers go crazy over it every time! Read More
Helpful
(100)
imartie
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Super easy and fast. I added a little cayenne pepper for an extra zing. Some cheddar on top for a little extra color. Made this for a party they were scraping the bowel. I recieved three calls the next day asking for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(49)
S.Michael
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2008
Changed a few things: 1. Added 1 fresh jalepeno, chopped 2. Added 1/2 c. or so of shredded cheddar 3. Cooked it longer than stated in recipe 4. Ate w/ Fritos scoops and tortilla chips I loved this. I baked it in an 8x8 dish after mixing all ing. in a bowl. I baked it probably 45 mins or more; the middle wasn't bubbling. My husband and I sat down to eat it and before we knew it the entire thing was gone! Read More
Helpful
(24)
CAREBARE1212
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I had friends coming over and needed to feed them quickly and easily. This dip was wonderful and they ate it faster that it took to make it! Read More
Helpful
(20)
BLUESHAWKS
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This is addictive! I cut the diced tomatoes in 1/2 and added southwestern style salsa for more kick. Very good. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Epic Girl
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This recipe is so easy to make and tastes great. My husband keeps requesting it! I've started adding crushed red peppers to kick it up a bit makes it even better! Read More
Helpful
(14)
CHATTY304
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2008
Delish! make sure to drain corns, tomatoes WELL! I added about a tsp of cumin and adobo seasoning and 2 tsp. chili powder. Next time I'm adding some green onion and melting some jalapeno jack cheese on top. Easy and quick!!! :) Read More
Helpful
(12)
VETTECHICK99
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2005
Wow I just loved this recipe! I did cut everything in half as it was just my husband and me so I only used one can of yellow corn. I thought it tasted great that way so I imagine with the white corn it's even better. I didn't soften the cream cheese but did dice it and stirred halfway throught the cooking time. I have to say the dip got better with every bite. I will definitely make it again thanks for posting! Read More
Helpful
(12)
