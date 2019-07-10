Hot Clam Dip IV

Rating: 3 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Brimming with clams, this hot dip is sure to be a crowd pleaser! Serve it with crackers.

By Mary Ann Recine

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan over medium low heat, slowly cook and stir the clams and lemon juice approximately 15 minutes

  • In a separate medium saucepan over medium low heat, mix butter, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, oregano, parsley, hot pepper sauce and crushed red pepper. Slowly cook and stir until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer the clam mixture and the butter mixture to an 8x8 inch baking dish. Mix in the seasoned bread crumbs. Bake in the preheated oven 20 minutes, until bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 120.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

NOYESBOYS3
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2003
SUPERB - This was loved by ALL my guest even non-seafood eaters. The clams blended with all the other ingredients made this a nice dip with all sorts of combined flavors. I added american cheese on top the last few minutes of cooking. The recipe was requested by many. Read More
Most helpful critical review

JHK49
Rating: 2 stars
12/09/2003
I was looking for a very good clam dip recipe. This one did not fill the bill. The taste of the clams never got through the rest of the ingredients. Read More
Stixie
Rating: 2 stars
10/06/2015
The dip overshadowed the clams. Read More
