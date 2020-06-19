Quince Compote

This is a wonderful use for quinces if you can get your hands on some. If you like, you can puree the compote but I usually like it chunky. You can also serve it with vanilla ice cream or plain whipped cream.

Recipe by Annette

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place quinces, cider, and sugar in a pressure cooker. Close cooker securely and place pressure regulator over vent according to manufacturer's instructions. Heat until steam escapes in a steady flow and makes a whistling sound, about 10 minutes. Adjust temperature until regulator is gently rocking. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until quince are soft. Let pressure release naturally according to manufacturer's instructions, 5 to 10 minutes. Unlock lid and remove.

  • Transfer cooked quinces and liquid to a serving bowl and season with lemon juice, orange flower water, and orange zest.

  • Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl using an electric mixer until frothy. Add vanilla sugar gradually, continuing to beat until soft peaks form. Mix in creme fraiche and serve with the quince compote.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 72.4g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 34.5mg. Full Nutrition
