Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

Rating: 5 stars I've tried a few Spinach and Artichoke dips from this site and I've loved them all but this is BY FAR my favorite! It is just perfect, and delicious! I used Sour Cream instead of mayo and it was PERFECT!! YUM!!! I used 2 cloves of garlic, did without the basil. I also used Whipped Cream Cheese, it is so much easier to work with. I mixed the shredded cheese into the mixture, much better that way than on top! I thought it got yucky if you put it on top. A hard layer and impossible to dip in. I serve with tortilla chips and baguette. I even mix it all together the day before and put it in a pan in the fridge and then when I'm ready to bake it I throw it in the oven! I make this and bring it whenever I'm going to someone's house and EVERYONE loves it. I can't even tell you how many times I've been asked for this recipe, EVERY time I make it! LOVE IT! Helpful (2010)

Rating: 5 stars This is another fabulous version of the spinach/artichoke dip. However, I used sour cream instead of mayonnaise - much better! We use a bag of frozen spinach (rather than the boxes or fresh) and just squeeze it dry - the spinach quality is better. You can really add a little of whatever you'd like, and it is ALL good! I added chives to add some more green to it. I also have added a few dashes of Frank's hot sauce (which does not overwhelm the other flavors - just enchances them!). You can toss in bacon bits, chopped garlic, chopped red peppers (not green - ew!), etc. Be sure to really chop up the spinach and artichokes - no big chunks for this dip please. You could toss in regular onions too, but I think it is great without them. It does take a little longer to bake with the sour cream - and I use a 9x13 glass pan, so you can see the edges getting golden! I buttered the edges of the pan last tmie - OGM - the dip was gone in under two hours! This is a keeper, and has been a request since we first made it . YUM!!!! (We use Ritz crackers,but this is good on Ritz, tortilla chips - almost anything!) If you have any left over, it is just as good warmed up in the microwave the next day. (I think we've had leftovers ONCE!) Rich, so you don't want to eat it all the time, but if you want a great dip - go for the best! (No cartons of liquidly sour cream junk when this is so easy to make!) Helpful (992)

Rating: 5 stars LOVE IT! I used light cream cheese (16oz instead of just 8oz), jarred minced garlic instead of wasting my time mincing it myself and I used more spinach than called for to ensure this was actual spinach dip and not just a cream cheese dip (I posted a picture). I also mixed the mozzarella in with everything else instead of just putting it on the top. I paired this with the "Pita Chips" recipe on this site submitted by Dawn. The two are match made in heaven! I cannot speak highly enough about this recipe. Thanks a bunch! Helpful (654)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best Artichoke and Spinach Dip in the world! Once we discovered how great the recipe was, I made it two more times that week! My mother came over and we made double the amount and ate it with water crackers while drinking pina coladas and playing scrabble. We hardly played at all, though. We couldn't stop eating that dip! I think this is a fantastic recipe, but for our tastes I added a tsp. of cayenne pepper and a little more garlic. Wonderful dip! Helpful (190)

Rating: 5 stars I love artichokes and cheese, but hate spinach. I have to admit, I could not stop eating this dip. I made it for a New Year's party and thank goodness I doubled the recipe. I served it with parmesan-garlic toast rounds and Triscut crackers. It was a H-I-T. A bit on the expensive side, but well worth it when the compliments start pouring in. One hint: Mix most of the mozarella into the dip, and sprinkle just enough on the top to brown and present nicely. This makes the taste great, and when it cools you have no hard layer to fight with to get to the dip. Helpful (179)

Rating: 5 stars I fixed this as an appetizer for our Labor Day cookout and it was amazingly good. One of my teenagers, that hasn't eaten anything green in years, was actually eating the bread bowl when the dip was finished. I did take other reviewers advice and made a few changes: substitute sour cream for mayo, increase garlic to 3 cloves, mix mozzarella in before baking, and serve in a bread bowl. Everyone just raved about this dip and it disappeared quicK! Helpful (163)

Rating: 5 stars Wow. Made this for my mother in law who loves this stuff. She went for a second helping and that is unusual for her. This is by far the best recipe I have found for this. The only change I made was to use fresh mozzarella instead of shredded...melts creamier. Thank you for the post. Helpful (89)

Rating: 5 stars Omigod this is FANTASTIC! I've made it over 5 times, and every single time the serving bowl is wiped clean! You'll need about 3 baguettes per recipe, sliced about 1" thick, if that's how you want to serve it. I also normally make double batches since the package of frozen spinach at the store is enough for 2 recipes (I hate to waste it), and always add a little more of the cheese, spices, & garlic. Also, if you use the artichoke hearts from Costco, they have an irresistable flavor and are marinated in olive oil & herbs (which helps enhance the flavor of the dip)--plus, you can steal pieces and still have enough in the jar for your recipe! Just FYI, a double batch fits perfectly in a 9x9 pyrex dish, so you can just bake it, throw the plastic lid on & it's easy to transport to your next party! Helpful (73)

Rating: 5 stars this was soooooo good! i will not order artichoke & spinach dip in a restaurant when i can make this at home. i followed the recipe except that i didn't have garlic salt---just garlic powder---and it turned out well. i also added more mozarella---i like it extra cheesy. great recipe...will definitely make this again:) Helpful (71)