Slow Cooker Creamy Pesto Chicken and Pasta
Super-creamy and flavorful from pesto and grated Parmesan cheese, this chicken and pasta dish is made in a slow cooker and perfectly rich.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use half-and-half in place of cream if you prefer.
Freezes well, but I recommend dividing it into smaller portions first.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
832 calories; protein 49.9g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 49.7g; cholesterol 230.6mg; sodium 1075mg. Full Nutrition