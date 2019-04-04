Slow Cooker Creamy Pesto Chicken and Pasta

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Super-creamy and flavorful from pesto and grated Parmesan cheese, this chicken and pasta dish is made in a slow cooker and perfectly rich.

By Meretia

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a slow cooker on High power. Add broth and water to cover. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Cover and cook until chicken is no longer pink inside, about 3 hours.

  • Remove chicken from slow cooker, shred using a fork, and return meat to the pot. Add 1 cup cream and entire jar of pesto.

  • Cook on High 1 more hour.

  • Add remaining cream, egg noodles, and 3/4 of the grated Parmesan-Romano-Asiago cheese to the slow cooker. Add milk.

  • Cook on High until noodles are cooked, about 1 hour more. Add extra milk for a thinner sauce. Top with remaining Parmesan-Romano-Asiago cheese.

Cook's Notes:

You can use half-and-half in place of cream if you prefer.

Freezes well, but I recommend dividing it into smaller portions first.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
832 calories; protein 49.9g; carbohydrates 45.7g; fat 49.7g; cholesterol 230.6mg; sodium 1075mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Geek Of A Cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2018
Geek Of A Cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2018
I made this but modified it kind of a lot but the basic recipe is what I started from. I used 3 lbs. of boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of 2 and 3 cups of water instead of 2. I used 8oz of cream cheese instead of half and half. I didn't use any milk. I also didn't use Parmesan cheese. During the "add pesto" stage I also added half of a diced yellow onion two diced stalks of celery and 4 minced garlic cloves. During the "add egg noodles" stage I added spaghetti noodles instead. During the beginning of the add noodles stage there was a lot of liquid and I was concerned it would be too watery but after only a half hour the noodles had soaked up the liquid and it became really smooth and creamy with the cream cheese adding just the right amount of "thickness" to the rest of the ingredient. I modified this so much it could possibly be is own recipe but like I said it was the base of where I started. It turned out great the way I did it and my wife loved it even the picky kid in the family loved it.
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Geek Of A Cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2018
Geek Of A Cook
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2018
I made this but modified it kind of a lot but the basic recipe is what I started from. I used 3 lbs. of boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of 2 and 3 cups of water instead of 2. I used 8oz of cream cheese instead of half and half. I didn't use any milk. I also didn't use Parmesan cheese. During the "add pesto" stage I also added half of a diced yellow onion two diced stalks of celery and 4 minced garlic cloves. During the "add egg noodles" stage I added spaghetti noodles instead. During the beginning of the add noodles stage there was a lot of liquid and I was concerned it would be too watery but after only a half hour the noodles had soaked up the liquid and it became really smooth and creamy with the cream cheese adding just the right amount of "thickness" to the rest of the ingredient. I modified this so much it could possibly be is own recipe but like I said it was the base of where I started. It turned out great the way I did it and my wife loved it even the picky kid in the family loved it.
Helpful
(1)
Tastee
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2018
Tastee
Rating: 4 stars
10/08/2018
Made this dish for dinner last night. I followed the receipt and it turned out great. The only problem that I found is that you have to come back to it a couple of times to finish it off. It's not a throw in the ingredients and forget it but it was delicious.
Helpful
(1)
LisaC
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2018
LisaC
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2018
Very easy. Very delicious. Husband loved it. Pesto flavor a little strong for me but will definitely make again with perhaps a little less pesto.
