Slow Cooker Creamy Pesto Chicken and Pasta

I made this but modified it kind of a lot but the basic recipe is what I started from. I used 3 lbs. of boneless skinless chicken breasts instead of 2 and 3 cups of water instead of 2. I used 8oz of cream cheese instead of half and half. I didn't use any milk. I also didn't use Parmesan cheese. During the "add pesto" stage I also added half of a diced yellow onion two diced stalks of celery and 4 minced garlic cloves. During the "add egg noodles" stage I added spaghetti noodles instead. During the beginning of the add noodles stage there was a lot of liquid and I was concerned it would be too watery but after only a half hour the noodles had soaked up the liquid and it became really smooth and creamy with the cream cheese adding just the right amount of "thickness" to the rest of the ingredient. I modified this so much it could possibly be is own recipe but like I said it was the base of where I started. It turned out great the way I did it and my wife loved it even the picky kid in the family loved it.