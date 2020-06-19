Mary's Peanut Butter Blossoms

This recipe was given to my mother by one of her neighbors over 30 years ago. It is the only peanut butter cookie recipe I will ever use!

Recipe by WOOBSTERS39

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a small bowl.

  • Beat shortening, peanut butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large bowl until creamy. Add egg, milk, and vanilla extract; mix until just blended. Slowly add the flour mixture until dough is combined.

  • Roll dough into balls and roll into the remaining white sugar to coat. Place cookies on baking sheets and make a small indentation in the center of each using your thumb.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 9 to 11 minutes. Remove from oven and place a chocolate kiss in each indentation. Allow to cool slightly; remove from baking sheets and cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 36mg. Full Nutrition
