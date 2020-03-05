Baked Pork Chops with Sauerkraut

This is a super-easy recipe for pork chops. I pan-fry the chops first and then bake them with sauerkraut, apple, onion, and brown sugar. Delicious!

By mannkochtgut

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings: 4
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

  • Rub pork chops with salt and pepper on both sides. Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat and pan-fry pork chops on both sides until browned, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Place browned pork chops into the prepared casserole dish.

  • Combine sauerkraut, apple, onion, brown sugar, and caraway seeds in a bowl; cover pork chops with the mixture. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake pork chops in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 45 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 70.1mg; sodium 1011.3mg. Full Nutrition
