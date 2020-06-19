Easy Creamy Salad Dressing

4.5
2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a super-simple salad dressing with cream and white balsamic vinegar. It tastes great with all sorts of leafy greens. I use sunflower oil or any other plain oil. Olive oil has too strong a taste.

Recipe by Ursel

Recipe Summary

prep:
3 mins
total:
3 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine balsamic vinegar, oil, sugar, and salt in a cup and mix well. Stir in cream and mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 588.1mg. Full Nutrition
