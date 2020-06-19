Easy Salad Dressing with White Balsamic Vinegar and Mustard
Servings Per Recipe: 4 Calories: 267.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 4.9g 2 %
sugars: 4.3g
fat: 28g 43 %
saturated fat: 2.1g 10 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
calcium: 5mg 1 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
potassium: 12.2mg
sodium: 647.7mg 26 %
calories from fat: 252.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.