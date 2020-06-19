Easy Salad Dressing with White Balsamic Vinegar and Mustard

I use this dressing for leafy greens, tomato salad, or other mixed salads. Dijon mustard tastes best, but you can use any other spicy mustard.

Recipe by Ursel

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Stir together vinegar, mustard, sugar, and salt until smooth. Stir in oil until well combined.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 28g; sodium 647.7mg. Full Nutrition
