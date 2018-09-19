Easy Condensed Milk Cake
You need only 5 ingredients for this super-easy cake. Serve with fresh fruit and berry sauce.
Tasted great super easy! Added alittle vanilla and served with berries!Read More
I was excited to try the recipe-good ingredients and easy. Unfortunately, the cake is dry and tough. This recipe is NOT a keeper!Read More
I cut the cooking time by 10 mins, could just be my oven too? I tried it without adding the vanilla, like others suggested, came out perfect flavor without the addition. I used salted butter instead of the no salt butter, but I wouldn't do this again. I think the " tough" cake that others mentioned could be because of salted butter use? Just sayin.
This is a very good recipe. I added a little vanilla, and a dash of almond essence. I baked it in an 8x8 glass dish, and served it warm with custard. It was delicious. Thanks.
I just recently moved into a new apartment and didnt have a springforn pan, so I put it in a well greased Pyrex pan. Fingerscrossed it comes out okay. I may have to increase the cook time though. Overall the batter was luxuriously thick, creamy, and easy to make
Very good, but NOTE, line w parchment paper. Any used spring form pan leaks a bit. Batter is thin.
I added vanilla, used only 1 cup flour, used only 2 eggs, added brown sugar about 3 tablespoons, extra tablespoon of butter, and I did cupcakes bc no springfoam pan. They were cooked fully before even lightly brown on top. Made a very dense cake, like spongecake. Not dry. Less sweet than a regular vanilla cupcake tho. More of a muffin texture and very mild taste
I see a lot of negative reviews for this cake. I actually followed a similar recipe which called for more butter (2 cups), vanilla & almond extract. It was an absolutely hit. Try that!
This recipe is average at best. Following exact directions the result was dry, dense and not very sweet. I recommend one less egg, another half can of condensed milk and cook for 35m not 45.
If I could give it zero stars I would! Do not waste your ingredients!!! I followed the recipe exactly! Very dense, dry and tasteless!
I followed accurately. It didn’t rise enough and needed more flavor ( I added 1tsp. vanilla & 1 almond ext.). It was baked o.k., yet too hard. I’m guessing that was from the condensed milk. That’s why I made it, to see. I was surprised that it wasn’t lighter & flavorful.
Added 1/2 cup of sugar to mixture for sweetness.
Very dense, lacking flavour but very easy to make. Not a good dough for a birthday cake
smells like eggs, tastes like eggs, and a huge waste of condensed milk.
It's a very easy recipe with very little mess. It's very delicious, and I didn't need to add anything to it. I can't wait to re-make this for Christmas!??
I made it and i added pineapple's in it. Delicious
Found a can of Eagle brand in the cupboard and looked for a reason to use it before it expired. Stumbled on this recipe and am I glad I did! My family loved it. Everyone, even my husband (that hates sweets) had seconds. I did make a couple of changes because I used what I had on hand. Couldn’t find my spring form pan so I just used an 8x8 square pan that I greased. I also discovered that I was out of icing sugar, so I lightly buttered the crust and then sprinkled brown sugar on- almost a mock coffee cake at this point. Fantastic and easy recipe. My three year old daughter helped, and that batter was very very well beaten before baking LOL.
It was amazing i made no changes at all
Not a tested recipe. It must be missing something. I made it but, 1) the suggested baking time was 15 min. too long. 2) it came out dense and tough.
I did not let it name the full time. It baked 40 minutes. Turned out perfect.
Easy to make and delicious. Next time I'll give it 10 more minutes in my oven. A quick dessert for unannounced guests.
It's very dense. Taste almost like cornbread.
I had made a condensed milk cake before and loved it. I made the mistake of trying this recipe and was so disappointed that I could not eat it. It was not very sweet at all, very dense and tough to boot. I honestly couldn't believe the result.
i can not believe i wasted ingredients on this cake. i followed the instructions perfectly and it taste like rubber. I am actually quite upset and angry about this..
1, Perfect sweetness for me (I usually put 20% sugar less in US recipes) 2, Not tough like other recipes stated. Mine came out nice soft and a tiny bit fluffy (of course, this is not sponge cake. I believe if you would whip the egg whites into snow, and fold into recipe at the end, it would be more fluffy) 3, Some people might want to put some aroma in it. It has milky flavor, which I like but some people might find it plain. I can imagine enhancing this recipe with curd, cream cheese or mascarpone to add some cheesiness 4, I think I made a mistake how I made it, because it rose only in the middle. 5/5 adding to my recipe book
