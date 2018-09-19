Easy Condensed Milk Cake

You need only 5 ingredients for this super-easy cake. Serve with fresh fruit and berry sauce.

15 mins
45 mins
1 hr
8
1 9-inch cake
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch springform pan.

  • Mix 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons flour and baking powder together in a large bowl.

  • Combine sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and melted butter in a medium bowl; add to flour mixture and beat with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour cake batter into the prepared springform pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 45 minutes; cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen; invert cake carefully onto a serving plate to cool completely. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.

315 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 42.9g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 113.8mg; sodium 124.7mg. Full Nutrition
