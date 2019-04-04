Instant Pot® Corned Beef
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 416.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 27.7g 55 %
carbohydrates: 4.9g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
fat: 28.3g 44 %
saturated fat: 9.4g 47 %
cholesterol: 146mg 49 %
vitamin a iu: 0.3IU
niacin equivalents: 8mg 61 %
vitamin b6: 0.4mg 26 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 14.4mcg 4 %
calcium: 24.5mg 2 %
iron: 2.8mg 16 %
magnesium: 25.2mg 9 %
potassium: 253.3mg 7 %
sodium: 1697.3mg 68 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 254.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.