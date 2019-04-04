Instant Pot® Corned Beef

Corned beef used to be a weekend only treat for me due to how long it took to cook, until I discovered the Instant Pot®. Save yourself time and hassle by letting your Instant Pot® do all of the work for you, and in a fraction of the time. You can have it and all of the fixings on your table in 2 hours. If you decide to fix cabbage, be sure to keep it in large wedges so that it does not overcook.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine water, beer, and garlic in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Place trivet inside. Place brisket on the trivet and sprinkle spice packet on top. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 90 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Transfer brisket to a baking sheet, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest for 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 27.7g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 146mg; sodium 1697.3mg. Full Nutrition
