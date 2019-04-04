Instant Pot® Corned Beef

The reason it's turning out dry for some people is they're cooking it too long. I used a 2.9lb cut of corned beef and I cooked it on top of the raised metal insert thing for 60 minutes, then let it natural release for 14 minutes, then I manually let the rest of the pressure out slowly. I had 2 cups of water in there along with a 12oz bottle of Guinness, pickling spice, & garlic. The meat was cooked perfectly, 170° very tender. Then I followed Nicole's recommendation and took the meat out, strained the liquid, then added baby carrots and brussel sprouts (cuz i didn't feel like doing cabbage) with some salt and pepper. I set the meat on top of the carrots/brussel sprouts and added in about an inch deep of the strained liquid, and cooked it for 5 more minutes. The brussel sprouts weren't soft yet so after that I took the meat out & sliced it, and cooked the sprouts/carrots by themselves in the liquid for another 5 minutes. I think I had too much liquid in there at the end that's why it took longer to cook the brussel sprouts. Anyway it turned out epic, I would say cook the meat for 20 minutes per pound, and then let it natural release for 10-15 minutes depending on the weight of the meat