Chanterelle Mushroom Soup

Chanterelles have a lovely mellow flavor and a beautiful light-orange color. If you can't get your hands on chanterelles, really any other wild mushroom or store-bought chestnut mushrooms will do. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche or sour cream.

By LorraineMargaret

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
3
  • Heat butter and oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over low heat. Add onion and garlic, cover, and cook until soft, about 20 minutes.

  • Increase heat to medium and stir in chanterelle mushrooms. Sprinkle with flour and pour in boiling water, stirring constantly. Season with chicken bouillon, bay leaves, thyme, white pepper, and nutmeg and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer until mushrooms are soft and flavors are well combined, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Remove bay leaves. Puree chanterelle soup with an immersion blender until smooth.

Cook's Note:

Chanterelles need careful cleaning due to their ruffled shape and gills. A special mushroom cleaning brush is worth the investment if you use a lot of mushrooms in your cooking; it makes the prep work that bit easier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 459.4mg. Full Nutrition
youngheart
Rating: 4 stars
08/09/2019
It was very good and easy to make. Read More
