Zucchini with Chanterelle Mushrooms

Take advantage of fresh chanterelle mushrooms when you can get them and combine them with zucchini for this delicious side.

By stella

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. Add shallot and cook until soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add chanterelle mushrooms and saute for 10 minutes. Stir together cornstarch and water in a bowl and add to mushrooms. Mix well.

  • Add zucchini to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook until zucchini are soft, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 7.2g; sodium 110.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

