Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs
A twist on the grape jelly cocktail meatballs that everybody loves. This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce - they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect party appetizer, especially when you're low on time!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 592mg. Full Nutrition