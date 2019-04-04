Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars These are delicious. I used homemade Chicken Sriracha meatballs that I froze the night before. I also used homemade bbq sauce. The method worked perfectly. These went beautifully with steamed rice. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I used what I had on hand. I used blueberry preserves. I didn’t have any bq sauce so I used chili sauce. This worked out great! Everyone loved it.

Rating: 5 stars Grape is still awesome used orange and was the best!l? never any left overs.

Rating: 5 stars Yes I will make it again and I didn't change anything. Kudos

Rating: 5 stars My son made this for Easter 2019...Easy and delicious! If you are in the need of a quick appetizer this fits perfectly. I used peach jam...mmmm mmm good!

Rating: 5 stars So, these have never been a favorite appetizer of mine. However, they are my daughters. Impulsively bought frozen meatballs on New year's eve to surprise her. I didn't get the grape jelly so I went looking and found this recipe!! It was perfect. I had two half used small apricot jam (kids!) AND the last of some jalepeno jelly! Yum. Mixed that up and the smell alone told me we had a winner! I love cleaning out the fridge and using up stuff I need to and making something really tasty in the process. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars Made this exact except for the red pepper. Which sucks, cause I love red pepper. Crazy fast lunch or dinner over some instant mashed potatoes. The sauce makes a good gravy.