Easy Instant Pot® Cocktail Meatballs

Rating: 4.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A twist on the grape jelly cocktail meatballs that everybody loves. This recipe uses apricot preserves, but feel free to use grape, orange marmalade, or even cranberry sauce - they're all delicious! Try different flavors of barbecue sauce too! These make the perfect party appetizer, especially when you're low on time!

By France C

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add apricot preserves, barbecue sauce, water, and crushed red pepper and whisk together. Add meatballs and stir to coat.

  • Close and lock the lid; turn venting knob to sealing. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Arrange meatballs on a platter with toothpicks and additional crushed red pepper, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 14.6g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 70.7mg; sodium 592mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2019
These are delicious. I used homemade Chicken Sriracha meatballs that I froze the night before. I also used homemade bbq sauce. The method worked perfectly. These went beautifully with steamed rice. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
jonnie
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2020
I used what I had on hand. I used blueberry preserves. I didn’t have any bq sauce so I used chili sauce. This worked out great! Everyone loved it. Read More
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2019
Grape is still awesome used orange and was the best!l? never any left overs. Read More
Doreen
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2019
Yes I will make it again and I didn't change anything. Kudos Read More
Mom-Mii
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2019
My son made this for Easter 2019...Easy and delicious! If you are in the need of a quick appetizer this fits perfectly. I used peach jam...mmmm mmm good! Read More
Crazy2day
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2022
So, these have never been a favorite appetizer of mine. However, they are my daughters. Impulsively bought frozen meatballs on New year's eve to surprise her. I didn't get the grape jelly so I went looking and found this recipe!! It was perfect. I had two half used small apricot jam (kids!) AND the last of some jalepeno jelly! Yum. Mixed that up and the smell alone told me we had a winner! I love cleaning out the fridge and using up stuff I need to and making something really tasty in the process. Thanks! Read More
Daniele
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2020
Made this exact except for the red pepper. Which sucks, cause I love red pepper. Crazy fast lunch or dinner over some instant mashed potatoes. The sauce makes a good gravy. Read More
Connie Sanders
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2019
These were really good easy to make and went over well. I have made them twice. The only variation in recipe I made was not to use the pepper flakes. I felt my sauce was spicy enough. The first time I made these I otherwise followed the recipe exactly. I found there was a little too much sauce for 24 oz. of meatballs so I upped it to a 32-oz. package and that seemed just right. Also the first time I made them some of the balls got burned on the bottom so the second time I didn't use the saute step. I just mixed up the sauce ingredients tossed in the meatballs and set the pot on high pressure for 5 minutes as called for. A couple of the meatballs still were a bit browned on the bottom but not nearly as badly and my pot didn't give me a "burn" warning. I saw that someone tried using orange marmalade and that sounds good so I might try that next time. Read More
