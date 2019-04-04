Instant Pot Crispy Barbecue Chicken Wings

Save time by making chicken wings in an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. These Instant Pot crispy chicken wings turn out great with your favorite barbecue sauce and frozen or thawed chicken wings.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you use thawed wings, allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.
If you use an air fryer, set it to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and cook for 20 minutes, turning halfway to ensure even browning until desired caramelization and crispness is reached. Baste again with barbecue sauce if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 948mg. Full Nutrition
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.