Instant Pot Crispy Barbecue Chicken Wings

Save time by making chicken wings in an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. These Instant Pot crispy chicken wings turn out great with your favorite barbecue sauce and frozen or thawed chicken wings.

Recipe by bdweld

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and select manual function. Place the trivet in the pot and add water. Place wings on the trivet. Close and lock the lid and seal the vent. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set the timer for 12 minutes. Allow 20 to 25 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a jelly roll pan with aluminum foil.

  • Remove wings from the pressure cooker and pat dry with paper towels. Mix barbecue sauce and melted butter together in a bowl. Place wings on the prepared pan and baste with barbecue sauce mixture.

  • Cook wings under the hot broiler, turning once, until desired crispness is reached, 5 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

If you use thawed wings, allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

If you use an air fryer, set it to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) and cook for 20 minutes, turning halfway to ensure even browning until desired caramelization and crispness is reached. Baste again with barbecue sauce if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 948mg. Full Nutrition
