Grilled Halloumi and Mushroom Skewers with Quinoa and Pesto

If your idea of getting cozy involves curling up with a hearty bowl of stew, you've come to the right place. At its very best, a stew is a complete one-dish meal packed with protein and vegetables cooked together slowly to let the ingredients permeate every bite with comforting flavor and fork-tender texture. Allrecipes has an extensive collection of stew recipes from many cultures and cuisines, and here we've rounded up 15 of our very best — from classic American beef stew to traditional Irish lamb stew, Italian cioppino, and Southern gumbo and jambalaya. Scroll through and you'll also find top-rated recipes for chicken stew, black bean stew, oyster stew, and more. Your next bowl of stew is waiting for you now.