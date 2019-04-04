Grilled Halloumi and Mushroom Skewers with Quinoa and Pesto

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to prepare, low carb, vegetarian, and so tasty! Halloumi cheese, mushrooms, and tomatoes are threaded onto skewers, grilled, and served on a bed of quinoa with pesto and olive oil.

By PlimRed

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Thread mushrooms, halloumi cheese, and tomatoes onto skewers. Cook under the broiler, rotating the skewers a few times, until halloumi beings to turn golden and the vegetables are cooked through, about 5 minutes

  • Stir pesto and olive oil together in a bowl; add enough oil to reach the desired consistency.

  • Divide quinoa between 2 plates and place skewers on top. Lightly drizzle with pesto mixture.

Cook's Note:

Try using a light version of halloumi cheese and a light pesto.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
919 calories; protein 40.6g; carbohydrates 114.6g; fat 34.2g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 756.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022