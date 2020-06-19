Butternut Squash and Halloumi Salad

Roasted butternut squash and halloumi salad with pine nuts, beans, and couscous. Healthier and super yummy! This is a great accompaniment to a BBQ or gorgeous as a light summer dinner. Super easy and cheap.

Recipe by MrsGPie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine butternut squash pieces, 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl; mix to combine. Place on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until butternut squash is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring water to a boil in a saucepan; remove from heat and stir in couscous. Cover saucepan and let stand until water is absorbed completely, about 10 minutes. Fluff couscous with a fork.

  • Place green beans into a large skillet over high heat and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until beans are soft, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Preheat a nonstick frying pan over high heat. Place halloumi cheese slices on a plate and brush both sides lightly with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cook cheese in the hot pan until each slice develops a deep brown crust, about 1 minute on the first side and 1 to 2 minutes on the other.

  • Allow all ingredients to cool. Combine roasted squash, green beans, halloumi cheese, couscous, and pine nuts in a bowl. Drizzle with honey mustard dressing.

Cook's Notes:

You can use lentils instead of couscous.

Don't be afraid to try different dressings or veggies with this salad. It's really versatile! For example, a seasonal vegetable like asparagus is a nice alternative to the beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
686 calories; protein 23.9g; carbohydrates 71.9g; fat 36.7g; cholesterol 48mg; sodium 783.3mg. Full Nutrition
