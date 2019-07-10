One-Pot Vegan Potato-Lentil Curry

This is a great one-pot dish that's tasty and filling. Careful when measuring out the curry paste - depending on its spiciness, 1 teaspoon can be enough sometimes. If you are using a mild one, you might need more. If you want to save calories, use reduced-fat coconut milk.
Made an account just for this. This has become a staple for me. Some tips after experimenting with it for a while: -white vinegar can be substituted for lemon juice -double the quantity of all spices -it tastes better with some chili powder, though this is subjective -it may take longer to cook than described, but it is still well worth the wait. I know a few meat lovers who like this recipe, please give it a try if you have doubts!
This recipe was easy to make and lends itself to customize to your liking. I added a little salt when putting in the lentils instead of waiting until the end to season, and I used a heaping tablespoon of yellow curry paste. The boyfriend is a recovering vegetarian so I like to occasionally make meatless recipes that are hearty, tasty and satisfy both of us. I served this over Jasmine Rice with a side of Naan. Thank you for the recipe, will definitely make again!
I followed the exact recipe, but discovered that the cooking time was way off. I cooked it on a low heat & it took approx 2+hrs, & checking frequently & stirring, because there is very little liquid & it sticks very easily to the pot. Also I did add another heaping tsp of the red curry paste & this def. improved the flavor. Before I added it, the taste was pleasant but did not have any zip to it & I like a little zip. Note: The Red Curry Paste I used was a Thai curry paste & NOT Indian curry paste, big diff. In the end with this change to the recipe, it turned out delicious. Loved it. Next up is a recipe is a true East Indian recipe.
It was very good and I’ll make it again with the following changes. Double the spices, keep the whole can of coconut milk, but half everything else. It made way too much food for a family of 4. Also, it took a very long time to cook - almost an hour. But delicious, healthy and vegetarian!
