One-Pot Vegan Potato-Lentil Curry

4.7
9 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great one-pot dish that's tasty and filling. Careful when measuring out the curry paste - depending on its spiciness, 1 teaspoon can be enough sometimes. If you are using a mild one, you might need more. If you want to save calories, use reduced-fat coconut milk.

Recipe by JessiT

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a pot over medium-low heat and cook onions, garlic, and ginger until fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with sugar and cumin, and cook until sugar caramelizes, about 2 minutes, making sure cumin does not burn. Stir in curry paste; cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add potatoes, lentils, coconut milk, and tomatoes and their juice. Season with vegetable bouillon and bring to a boil.

  • Cover and simmer until potatoes and lentils are cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
617 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 82.2g; fat 26g; sodium 389.8mg. Full Nutrition
