Easy German Apple Streusel Pie
This is a super-easy pie recipe with a sweet bottom crust, a juicy cinnamony apple filling, and crisp streusel on top, all made out of the same dough.
I followed the directions, but the crumb mixture was so moist, it was more like a biscuit. I didn't want to add more flour to produce a thick, heavy blob. Whatever, I kept going. I simmered the apples for longer and added more cinnamon, cloves and butter along with water for a juicer mix. I spread the gooey crust stuff on the bottom of a buttered 9x9 ( I hate spring forms) followed with the apples then dolloped the rest of the mix on top. It baked nicely and tasted really good....just nothing crumb about it. I served it warm with a bit of ice cream. I will do this again but use cold butter and cut it into the flour mix for a crumbly outcome. Thank you for sharing!Read More
Dough was very sticky and not crumbly—-added another 1/2 cup of flour but st not crumbly....took longer to bake than noted but everyone enjoyed it——either something is amiss with the ingredient quantities or directionsRead More
I make this about a dozen times between September & October with all the back yard apples. It's always a hit (with some minor adjustments)! Personal notes: (1) you can't use enough apples. Pack that spring form full! (2) Cooking the apples beforehand makes them a bit mushy. We prefer them intact: skip that step. (3) When layering apples, sprinkle each layer with cinnamon. (4) Parchment paper over the bottom section of the spring pan makes to easily move this onto a plate/cutting board to serve.
I mixed Granny Smith and honey crisp apples did add add a couple tablespoons of brown sugar to apples while cooking but it turned out great and tasted wonderful. Made a unique presentation very pretty not a crumb was left. I’m actually helping my 2 teenage grandsons at 11pm make another they really liked it
very simple recipe, I made it just as directed. The dough did seem a little too sticky, when I make it again I will probably add a little more flour . Everyone loved it.
Worked well, but i’ll prefer cutting the sugar by 1/3 fir the crust.
