French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate

5
1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This pear tart has everything that complements pears: a puff pastry base, chocolate, custard, and almonds.

Recipe by UneTortuedanslaCuisine

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Line a tart pan with parchment paper. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine butter and 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar in a large bowl; beat using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Mix in almond flour. Add eggs 1 at a time and mix until well combined.

  • Line a tart pan with the puff pastry and prick with a fork all over.

  • Place chocolate in the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Stir frequently, scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, until melted, about 5 minutes. Cool slightly. Cover puff pastry with melted chocolate.

  • Carefully pour egg mixture on top of the chocolate on the puff pastry without mixing the 2 layers. Arrange pear slices on top of the tart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until pastry has puffed up and is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 36.2g; cholesterol 80.2mg; sodium 105.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022