Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 547.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.5g 17 %
carbohydrates: 50.6g 16 %
dietary fiber: 4.5g 18 %
sugars: 29.8g
fat: 36.2g 56 %
saturated fat: 13.5g 67 %
cholesterol: 80.2mg 27 %
vitamin a iu: 455.9IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 19 %
vitamin c: 2.6mg 4 %
folate: 35.8mcg 9 %
calcium: 45.3mg 5 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 19.8mg 7 %
potassium: 165mg 5 %
sodium: 105.8mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 325.4
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption. Back to Recipe Recipe Reviews Photos Reviews for Photos of French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate
1 of 0
French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate 1 of 2 French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate Manni
French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate 2 of 2 French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate AllrecipesPhoto Back to Content Remove from Collections
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections.
View My Collections Close this dialog window Successfully saved
Congrats! You saved French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate to your
Favorites Close this dialog window View image
French Puff Pastry Tart with Pears and Chocolate
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.
Back to Content Save to Collections