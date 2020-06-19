Cranberry Sauce with Apples
This cranberry sauce with apples is made with fresh cranberries and Granny Smith apples, which add an extra layer of tart flavor to a classic cranberry sauce recipe. The pectin in the apples helps the sauce to set and and a bit of cinnamon adds fall flavor. Make this apple cranberry sauce several days in advance to relieve some of the holiday stress, then pull it out to serve with turkey and all of your holiday sides. Leftovers can be spread on toast or sandwiches, mixed into yogurt, used in baking, or dolloped over ice cream.
Recipe Summary
This cranberry sauce with apples is for fans of fruity flavor. It's a little bit sweet, a little bit tart, and totally delicious.
Apple Cranberry Sauce Ingredients
Here's what you'll need to make this crowd-pleasing cranberry sauce with apples:
· Cranberries: Buy fresh cranberries that are firm, plump, and blemish-free. Lighter colored cranberries are best for sauce, as they contain more pectin and result in a thicker consistency.
· Apples: This recipe calls for Granny Smith apples because they're firm and pleasantly tart. You can substitute another firm, sweet-tart apple if you like.
· Water: A cup of water helps create the perfect consistency in this irresistible cranberry-apple sauce.
· Sugar: Cranberries and Granny Smith apples are notoriously tart, so sweeten things up with a cup of white sugar.
· Cinnamon: Ground cinnamon adds warmth, coziness, and complex flavor.
How to Make Cranberry Sauce With Apples
It couldn't be easier to make this cranberry-apple sauce. Simply combine all the ingredients in a saucepan, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook until the berries pop and the apples are soft.
Find the full recipe below with step-by-step instructions.
How to Store Apple Cranberry Sauce
Let the cranberry sauce with apples cool completely before storing it. Store it in an airtight storage container in the fridge for up to 10 days.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"The apples add a touch of sweetness and balance to the cranberries," says Gayle Becker. "Thanks for a little twist on my old favorite!"
"The apple retained its own flavor which was a sweet balance to the tart cranberry," according to GRAMMIX3. "I used Gala apples. This is an easy recipe and a definite keeper."
"If you're going to make it and serve it, I recommend making it a day ahead so it can set up," says Kuzican. "The flavor was amazing! Highly recommend it!"
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Frozen cranberries can be used instead of fresh.