German Apple Sheet Cake

This is my grandma's recipe for a super-easy apple cake. We had an apple tree, and this was a great way to use them.

Recipe by jenniferb

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a deep baking pan with butter or line with parchment paper.

  • Toss apple slices with lemon juice in a bowl and set aside.

  • Combine butter, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a large bowl and beat using an electric blender until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, and mix well after each addition. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl and mix on low speed. Fold apple slices into the batter.

  • Spread batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use 3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract instead of vanilla sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 68.6g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 114mg; sodium 127.4mg. Full Nutrition
