Blackberry Clafoutis
Clafoutis is one of my favorite French desserts because it takes only 10 minutes to prepare and is super versatile. I tried it with blackberries the other day and loved the result!
So good using the original directions with only a slight modification. I used cream, as I do for all my cooking, in place of milk. I also added approx. 1/2 t vanilla. I didn't really measure / weigh the berries, but had them cover the bottom of the pan. The family, young and old, all loved this as a dessert, still warm, along with ice cream. We will be making this again, trying other fresh, soft seasonal fruit.Read More
I made this to use up some extra blackberries that we had. I followed the directions exactly and was not impressed. We found this to be extraordinarily rubbery in texture. It came out kind of like a sweet omelette. It was not any better the next day. This is not a make-again for us.Read More
Our first remote learning recipe for Creative Cooking class for 8th grade in the books. Asked to pick blackberries and "make something." Followed the directions exactly and turned out great. Not too sweet, which means whipped cream or ice cream works well. My husband thought it was a bit chewy but that is the texture and found the seeds annoying but that's blackberries for you. My oven runs hot so check 5 minutes or so before recommended times. Good lesson too in reading through the instructions, assembling all your ingredients and tools.
It was okay
My family loved this. Followed the recipe
