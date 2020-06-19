Blackberry Clafoutis

Clafoutis is one of my favorite French desserts because it takes only 10 minutes to prepare and is super versatile. I tried it with blackberries the other day and loved the result!

Recipe by prinzessin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch baking dish with butter.

  • Add blackberries to the prepared baking dish.

  • Stir milk and eggs together in a bowl. Whisk in flour, sugar, and salt and mix until batter is smooth. Pour batter over blackberries.

  • Bake in the preheated oven on the middle rack until eggs start to set, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle brown sugar on top and bake until golden brown, about 20 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 59.2mg; sodium 67mg. Full Nutrition
