Instant Pot® Spaghetti Squash with Chili

This is 'spaghetti squash 101' for an Instant Pot®. It doesn't get much easier that this for a quick and easy meal. My favorite topping for spaghetti squash is chili, but feel free to use any topping that suits your taste. This is a perfect way to get veggies into the kids' meals.

By bd.weld

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the trivet in the liner of an Instant Pot®. Add water and place spaghetti squash halves on the trivet. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions. Set timer for 8 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Pour chili into a saucepan over medium heat. Cook until warmed through, 5 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat and keep warm until ready to serve.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Drain any accumulated water from the squash halves. Shred squash equally into 4 individual serving bowls. Top with chili and shredded Mexican cheese blend.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 37.9mg; sodium 857.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

SZYQ1
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2018
This worked well overall for spaghetti squash in the instant pot! My husband makes his own chili and I never would have thought to put it over spaghetti squash. Great option for when you don't want to serve over noodles. I enjoyed it with the chili. My only complaint is that the squash came out too soft for my preference (actually separated from the shell) but perhaps that could be due to my squash being smaller. I usually set timer for 7 minutes but wanted to see how the texture would be at 8 minutes. I'll try it again and update review accordingly:-) Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Reviews:
Callie
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2018
This is my go to recipe for chili. I have shared it with many friends that feel the same way. Read More
SZYQ1
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2018
