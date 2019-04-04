Finnish Pea Soup in a Slow Cooker
This is a nice pea soup recipe for cooking in a slow cooker. Works well even as a vegetarian version. Should be suitable for cooking in a normal pot with minor adjustments. This soup also freezes well.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
If you can find some, I highly recommend Turun sinappi or Auran sinappi Finnish mustard.
You can use normal salt if smoked salt is not available.
If cooking without a slow cooker, you should cook on a low temperature for 3 to 5 hours, and remember to stir it often. Also, you should use at least 13 cups of water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 1142.3mg. Full Nutrition