Finnish Pea Soup in a Slow Cooker

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a nice pea soup recipe for cooking in a slow cooker. Works well even as a vegetarian version. Should be suitable for cooking in a normal pot with minor adjustments. This soup also freezes well.

By lietu

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
9 hrs 15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
17 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place peas in a large pot and cover with water. Let soak, 8 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Place pot with peas and soaking water on high heat and bring to a boil. Cook for about 5 minutes, and remove any foam that forms. Drain and set peas aside.

  • Fry pork in a skillet over medium heat until slightly pink in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine 6 cups water and chicken bouillon cube in a pot. Bring water to a boil to dissolve the bouillon cube.

  • Add peas, cooked pork, onion, celery, carrot, garlic, smoked salt, parsley, thyme, black pepper, marjoram, and bay leaf to a slow cooker. Pour bouillon in last.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours, then on High for 2 hours more. Serve with mustard alongside.

Cook's Notes:

If you can find some, I highly recommend Turun sinappi or Auran sinappi Finnish mustard.

You can use normal salt if smoked salt is not available.

If cooking without a slow cooker, you should cook on a low temperature for 3 to 5 hours, and remember to stir it often. Also, you should use at least 13 cups of water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 1142.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
HyacinthClare
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2018
This is good! We didn't have strips of pork so I used cooked chunked smoked sausage. Next time I make it (and there will be a next time) I'll double the carrots. A cup in that big a pot of soup aren't enough for us. The seasoning was perfect. This is not our "usual" flavors so my husband and I were a little skeptical but this is definitely "a keeper". Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022