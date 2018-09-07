Three-Ingredient Keto Alfredo Sauce

This beats store-bought Alfredo sauce and is so easy to make. As a bonus, it's keto and low-carb friendly! I use a Microplane grater to shred my Parmesan cheese. If you use store-bought grated Parmesan cheese, it won't be as smooth.
This is a good recipe for keto. Definitely depends on the cheese type you add in to your carb manager on what it says but if following the recipe it does come out around 2.8. I used 1 ounce of parmesan cheese and then grated it for a single serving. And only 2.4 Tablespoons of heavy cream. And both of those only equal 2 carbs. Just follow the recipe. I also like to add diced garlic to the butter and cream mixture. And often omit the nutmeg. It's all up to you. But overall grate recipe!!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.