Three-Ingredient Keto Alfredo Sauce

This beats store-bought Alfredo sauce and is so easy to make. As a bonus, it's keto and low-carb friendly! I use a Microplane grater to shred my Parmesan cheese. If you use store-bought grated Parmesan cheese, it won't be as smooth.

By thedailygourmet

5 mins
5 mins
10 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir with a wooden spoon and add heavy cream. Stir until combined.

  • Add Parmesan cheese to the cream mixture in the saucepan and stir until blended. Season with nutmeg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
353 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 101.4mg; sodium 626.6mg. Full Nutrition
