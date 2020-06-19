Torta Sbrisolona

3
1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Sbrisolona cake is typical of the area around Milan, in Lombardy, Italy. My grandmother taught me this simple but tasty cake recipe which generates a biscuity dessert with a pleasantly crumbly top! Baking pan size is up to you depending on how thick you'd like it to come out.

Recipe by GJGLAM

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine almonds, cornmeal, sugar, flour, lemon zest, vanilla, and salt in a bowl. Mix well using a fork.

  • Pile flour mixture onto a flat work surface, forming a mound. Make a large well in the center; add butter, lard, and egg yolks. Knead vigorously until mixture is combined but crumbly. Spread evenly in the prepared baking pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 40 to 45 minutes. Cut while still warm.

Cook's Note:

I used Italian 00 flour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
566 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 57.6g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 98.8mg; sodium 85.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022